What's being done to promote COVID-19 vaccinations?





Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of Operations at Western Cape Department of Health.

Vaccinator at Moses Mabinde stadium in KwaZulu-Natal for COVID-19 vaccinations. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced that the COVID-19 pandemic in the US was over and similarly, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the end of the COVID-19 virus was near.

However, reports state that over 1 million people have died as a result of the virus just this year, a clear indication the pandemic remains an emergency globally and within most countries.

South Africa’s fully vaccinated population stands at 32.7%, far from the initial inoculation target of 70% set by the government in 2021.

Some analysts might argue Africa’s problem is a struggle of vaccine supply as 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in South Africa are due to expire by the end of October and are at risk of being destroyed if not administered.

This then alludes to the problem of vaccine hesitancy and a lack of adequate campaigning from government.

Kariem added his observation to the above, citing that the uptake of booster shots were considerably low – despite primary COVID-19 vaccination's proven loss of efficacy over time.

25.7% of people that are eligible for the Pfizer booster have actually arrived and received their boosters, for J & J its even worse - just over 15% of people eligible for the J&J booster have actually received their booster. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health.

He also argues that the Western Cape government has made efforts to encourage citizens to inoculate themselves. Interventions such as a ‘vaxi taxi’ – which is a mobile vaccination service, social marketing campaigns and interacting with patients who consult health services on whether they are eager to vaccinate on the premises.

Why waste vaccinations when in fact people can be boosted and should be boosted... we have spoken before about the waning effect of the vaccines… Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health.

