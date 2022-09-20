[PICS] 'Snow joke! Snowfall closes roads in parts of EC and KZN
- Snow has been reported in parts of the country, including the Eastern Cape and KZN.
- On Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued an official stage 6 weather warning for the Eastern Cape.
There have been warnings about a cold front set to sweep parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal this week and now the first pictures of snowfall in those areas are being shared on social media.
Check out this road in the Eastern Cape closed due to snow and icy conditions...
Eastern Cape - #SNOW in September: R58 Route - ROAD CLOSED between Elliot and Barkly East pic.twitter.com/wyqpmiNIIf— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 20, 2022
On Sunday, the Eastern Cape was warned to brace itself for a deluge of rain, snow, rain and freezing temperatures, with the SA Weather Service issuing an official stage 6 weather warning.
The Snow Report, Southern Africa's primary snow forecasting and reporting channel, has shared these pictures from the Barkly Pass (R58) between Barkly East and Elliot in the Eastern Cape.
RELATED: Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains...
