Koeberg nuclear power station is just a 'vanity project', says activist





Koeberg Alert Alliance says Eskom must stop its maintenance at Koeberg nuclear power station.

The organisation says this has created more breakdowns, adding to SA's power crisis.

The alliance says Eskom must focus on generating new power.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Eskom needs to halt its refurbishment programme at Koeberg power station, in order to avoid sustained blackouts in the next year.

That's the call by the Koeberg Alert Alliance, as the country's power grid teeters on the brink of crisis.

South Africa's load shedding status escalated to stage six over the weekend, after more than a week of consistent power outages caused by breakdowns at several power stations.

Last week, a generation unit at Kusile and Kriel power stations tripped, forcing Eskom to use its reserves.

But promises of returning unit two at Koeberg to alleviate the current crisis have not borne fruit.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alert Alliance about the current problems with maintenance at Koeberg.

We are slowly realising that the hope of repairing our aging fleet built in the seventies and eighties, is not going to work. Every time an old plant is repaired, something breaks. I don't think the solution is in the magical repairing of these old fleets. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

2022 and 2023 is going to be the biggest crunch time for power supply in South Africa. Keep every drop that we can coming out of Koeberg until that time. They must forget this vanity project, in the hope that they can get it right. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

Becker, like other energy experts, have argued that government must build new generation capacity with a sense of urgency.

Koeberg has had constant problems in the attempts to refurbish it. What we've been advocating is to keep Koeberg running until the end of its life, which is 2024. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

But, unfortunately, we've seen this attempt in January this year to have unit two taken offline to replace the steam generators. Not only did it not work, but it was offline for eight months. That cost the economy about R30 billion. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

Now they plan to take unit one offline in September. Every time we take those units offline, we add one stage of load shedding to the country. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

The refurbishment process at Koeberg creates a spinoff of problems, that the country's fragile electricity cannot afford.

The estimate to refurbish both units in 2010 was R20 billion. Somehow, its still R20 billion despite inflation. Eskom has been tightlipped about what they're doing at the plant and how they manage to keep that price down. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

If you look [at the cost] at Medupi, it more than doubled since its original estimate. So when Eskom says R20 billion, it may well be R40 billion. How much renewable energy could be bought with that amount of money? Peter Becker, Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson

