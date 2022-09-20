Tech Tuesday: What's with the increase in YouTube ads?
Everyone watches YouTube. Whether it's to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession, catch the latest K-Pop debut or any one of a million other reasons, the fact is, everyone watches YouTube.
The problem with YouTube lately is the amount of ads that accompany every video, which is considered excessive by some. Now, of course, with YouTube being a free service, ads are to be expected, but two ads before a video is surely too many.
Refilwe turned to tech expert, Nafisa Akabor, to find out why YouTube has made this frustrating choice and if there is anything to be done about it.
So the main reason for the two ads, is that they've taken the one out from the middle. I don't know whether you recall, it used to appear mid-video and it used to be very distracting. So the reason they're now putting the two in the beginning, is that you're less likely to abandon the video when the second one appears.Nafisa Akabor
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @YouTube/Twitter
