Number of drunk drivers risking lives is 'a concern', says City of Cape Town
- In the last week, officers arrested more than 80 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- 'The number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol is a concern,' says Alderman JP Smith.
It would seem the drunk driving message is still not getting home to motorists in Cape Town.
In the last week, dozens of motorists were arrested for getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
On Sunday morning, Metro cops in Ottery and Wetton arrested six men aged between 27 and 61 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
A further 13 were held by cops during general enforcement patrols in the past week.
Meanwhile, it was a similar story for City of Cape Town Traffic officers who, over the last seven days, arrested 78 suspects, of which 70 were for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol is a concern and shows that some motorists are willing to take the risk.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The danger that drunk drivers cause extend further than their own safety – they are a danger to passengers, other road users and pedestrians.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith issued a stark warning for those found guilty of driving while drunk.
"If found guilty, a driver will have a criminal record with far-reaching consequences," he said.
