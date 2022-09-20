Police and prison guards demand inflation-beating pay increase
Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, is marching to the Union Buildings to protest against the recent 3% wage increase offer and also to highlight the spike in attacks on its members.
The union, which represents more than 160,000 SAPS and correctional services officers, rejected the 3% wage increase, saying an offer in line with inflation is needed. The group wants government to increase salaries by 6.5 % and also to improve working conditions for police and prison warders, primarily around safety measures.
The union is also demanding that open vacancies urgently be filled. Correctional services staff, in particular, say they are dealing with 30% overcrowding and the current officer-to-prisoner ratio is unsafe.
This will be the second march this year, after the union took to the South African Police Service headquarters in Pretoria in June.
It's quite a dangerous job to undertake. So I think they are quite justified in seeking a pay rise. Whether that translates into better policing and better activity overall is, of course, a different question.Simon Howell from the Center for Criminology at UCT
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
