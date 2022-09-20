Just when you thought you'd missed out on tickets for the Joe Barber Reunion...
- Comedy duo Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs bring the Joe Barber Show back to Cape Town later this year.
- Extra tickets have been made available for the performance on 9 November at GrandWest.
The phrase "back by overwhelming public demand" could have been written for comedians Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs, who have been forced to make more tickets available for their forthcoming shows at GrandWest.
The pair, the brainchild behind the cult comedy show The Joe Barber Show, will return to the stage for the first time in three years in November.
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion will feature the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.
Initially, the comedic duo had planned a four-night run at Grand Arena, but after two of the dates sold out within just eight hours, another show on the 9th November was added.
But is seems even that wasn't enough and now show producers have announced that extra tickets have been made available.
We’ve been able to make more seats available for the show on Wednesday 9 November.Ian Bredenkamp, Show producer - Front Row Concerts
“The love in Cape Town for Boeta Joe, Gamat, Washiela and Outjie is next-level and this could be your last chance to see them this year,” says Bredenkamp.
Fans are being advised to not wait, as Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November are sold out, "and the shows on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 November are almost sold-out too.”
Click here to check out Lester Keiwit's recent interview with Isaacs and Petersen.
Bookings for Wednesday 9 November are available at www.ticketmaster.co.za
RELATED: They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence
