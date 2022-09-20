Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Queen is Dead' party leaves organisers feeling 'sheepish'

20 September 2022 11:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
SPCA
Queen Elizabeth
Sheep
slaughter

Lester Kiewit speaks to Songezo Mazizi of the Black People's National Crisis Committee and Jaco Pieterse from the SPCA about the outrage over the 'Queen is Dead' party.
Imge: 123rf.com
Imge: 123rf.com

The Black People’s National Crisis Committee “Queen is Dead” themed party in Khayelitsha turned out to be a "shear" failure.

The event was meant to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth II by slaughtering a sheep, a cleansing ritual which is a common African cultural tradition.

No animals were harmed in the making of this event it seems.

That's because there was no sheep to begin with.

According to the Black People's National Crisis Committee (BPNCC), the sheep was confiscated by law enforcement officials and SPCA inspectors while being transported to the event.

And after much hype on social media, the event turned out to be a damp squib.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, the committee's Songezo Mazizi said they cannot mourn for a person that has colonised and stolen from Africa.

The slaughtering of the sheep will still happen even though our sheep was taken away. When we graduate, our parents slaughter sheep or chickens to celebrate us. So in slaughtering the sheep, we are celebrating those who were colonised and those who were slaves. We have escaped the slavery of Queen Elizabeth.

Songezo Mazizi, Black People's National Crisis Committee

But Jaco Pieterse, the chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA slammed the incident, calling it nothing more than a "publicity stunt" to gain media attention.

There was never a sheep and no sheep was confiscated by the SPCA.

Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In the event of cultural slaughtering, SPCA inspectors would be on site to monitor the way the animal is being slaughtered.

Anyone who intends to slaughter an animal must have a permit, in terms of City of Cape Town by-laws.

But Mazizi was adamant they won't submit to what he calls the city's "colonial policies".

We don't need permission from anyone to slaughter a sheep. We slaughtered in Camps Bay and we did it for FW De Klerk, without any fear.

Songezo Mazizi, Black People's National Crisis Committee

Scroll up for the full conversation.




