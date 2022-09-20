Central Line shack dwellers' relocation is 'putting people on top of poverty’





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Elton Jansen, Subcouncil 17 chairperson on the relocation of shack dwellers that are placed on Cape Town’s central line.

FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

As announced by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), partial operation of the Western Cape’s Central Line resumed in July.

The Central Line has not been fully operational since 2019 due to cable theft, vandalism and people living on the tracks.

Last week Thursday, a public meeting over Prasa’s proposed relocation of people living on the central line was held at the Rocklands Civic Centre.

Some people would be allocated land at Philippi Wedge in Mitchells Plain. Approximately 121 families are scheduled to be relocated during the course of this week.

Jansen described the move as "putting people on top of poverty".

You are just perpetuating the poverty cycles in our communities. Cllr Elton Jantjies, Subcouncil 17 chairperson

Philipi Wedge borders the poor informal settlement of Siqalo.

According to Jansen, Siqalo is plagued with myriad issues but most concerning was the high crime rate – Philipi police are scared to go into Siqalo.

The point is they don’t even wanna go in there, SAPS don’t even wanna go in there. Cllr Elton Jantjies, Subcouncil 17 chairperson

He added that the land was inhabitable because it consisted largely of sand dunes and had access to no services.

If we now are going to move them to the wedge and not provide electricity it's going to add on the current frustrations and the current pressures of the wedge. Cllr Elton Jantjies, Subcouncil 17 chairperson

There are no schools… If they are moved to the Philipi Wedge, how are they going to get to school? There is no amenities in the immediate vicinity. Cllr Elton Jantjies, Subcouncil 17 chairperson

Listen to the full audio above.