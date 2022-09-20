What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA
In recent article published in Bloomberg, it was revealed that the Dutch government may be preparing to issue an official apology for that country's contribution to the slave trade and colonialism. As part of that apology, they are also intending to set up a fund, possibly valued at 200 million euros (about R3.5 billion). If true, the apology will be issued by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, says Bloomberg.
Should the Dutch government move forward with the apology, it would be unprecedented, but not unwelcome. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, the legacy of colonialism and slavery has been high on the discussion agenda of the public zeitgeist and calls for European colonial powers to reckon with that past have been numerous.
So this is what we are talking about here. How European societies are able to recover a sense of dignity and ethical sense of how they live with themselves, when it is so patently obvious that their societies, their economies, their social structures have benefited so enormously from slavery and colonial exploitation.Ciraj Rasool, Professor of History at the University of the Western Cape.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
