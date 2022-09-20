The pony, the piper and the tall man: The quirky side of the Queen's funeral





Hundreds of soldiers and officers took part in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London and Windsor. Photo: British Army/Twitter

Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which is considered one of the most spectacular events in modern world history.

Much like any royal event, the ceremony had all the pomp and ceremony we've come to expect from the British monarch.

But in between the sorrowful and sombre moments, there was a degree of quirk that caught the eye of the internet.

Friedman shed light on some of the peculiarities surrounding the longest-ruling monarch's funeral.

One of the most popular stories was that the Queen's corgis and fell pony paid their last respects during the funeral procession. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

We love to anthropomorphise Emma [the pony] who didn't know what was going on. But she was just standing there, looking mournful. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Another thing that caught the attention of funeral viewers was a strangely tall man towering above everyone while in the coffin procession.

His name is Matthew Magee and he is more than two metres in height.

Magee worked as the queen's assistant private secretary in 2018.

He stood out amongst everyone in the parade. And he's probably going to be a meme. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Another interesting element was the lone piper, who closed off the spectacular funeral with 'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep'.

Major Paul Burns was in fact the monarch's personal piper, who had been her human alarm clock.

His job was to wake her up every morning by playing outside her window.

WATCH THIS EMOTIONAL ENDING TO THE FUNERAL.

A most poignant moment as a lone piper plays the final lament at The Queen’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/2DZI8L8YtV — Becky Argyle (@ArgyleBecky) September 19, 2022

