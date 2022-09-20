Erica Primary robo-kids make SA proud at global robotics competition
Pupils from Erica primary school in Belhar are pushing all the right buttons.
Against all odds, learners did exceptionally well at the Global Robotics Olympiad, an international competition held in Johannesburg last week.
As an under-resourced school in an impoverished community, Cape Talk listeners threw a lifeline to the school by chipping in to fund their trip.
And through the goodwill of donors, the robotics team proudly brought home two trophies.
Petersen expressed gratitude to the selfless listeners who made the learners' trip possible.
Thank you to all the listeners. Their contributions got us to Johannesburg...most of these kids flew for the first time.Vernon Petersen, a Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary
We participated in two categories: Explorer Prime and Explorer Light. Our school got third place in Explorer Light and second place in the Explorer Prime category in the country.Vernon Petersen, a Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary
After only starting the robotics course this year, there is a huge sense of pride and elation amongst the learners.
They weren't too sure of what they were capable of. On the day, they proved how intelligent they are and that hard work and sacrifice pays off. It was an amazing experience for them.Vernon Petersen, a Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary
Petersen said the competition serves as an important platform to advance subjects like robotics and coding, which will shape young people for the future.
We have a vision to involve our feeder schools and we want to expand our club. This is an existing space for us to be in and we are working hard with our partner Sakhikamva to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity.Vernon Petersen, a Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary
Scroll up for the interview.
