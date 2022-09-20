The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding





Unsurprisingly, leading the agenda on The Midday Report is the subject foremost on the minds of all South African: Electricity.

With the country now in Stage 5 load shedding the public and private sectors are really feeling the pressure. At present Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has put out assurances that fixing this situation is the number one priority. But a number of opposition party leaders, notably the DA's John Steenhuisen, have issued sharp criticisms of government in general and President Ramaphosa in particular.

On top of the obvious issues surrounding load shedding, the energy regulator, Nersa, has also had to weigh in as it prepares to conduct public hearings on Eskom’s tariff application. Despite the continued non-delivery of power, Eskom is applying for a 32% tariff hike for implementation on April 1, 2023.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Liz McDaid, OUTA's Energy Advisor.

Eskom doesn't seem to really think about the poor and vulnerable who can't afford these increases. In fact, in their submission, they say that's not really their problem and they want money to keep the lights on. Liz McDaid, OUTA's Energy Advisor

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Prolonged load-shedding affecting Joburg Water infrastructure.

Concourt judgment: Amubhungane vs Political parties - is the executive ethics code constitutionally compliant in the manner in which it deals with the disclosure of donations to campaigns for positions within political parties?

Popcru stage a march to the Union Building, they are demanding a wage increase.

Cope interim provincial committee in Gauteng has been suspended.

More provinces come out in support of Cyril Ramaphosa by endorsing him for a second term.

