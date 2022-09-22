The history of Heritage Day: celebrating South Africa's immense cultural wealth
JOHANNESBURG - Heritage Day is usually synonymous with getting together with friends and family for a braai in South Africa.
But there's so much more to the day, and it has an interesting backstory.
Heritage Day is celebrated on 24 September each year.
According to the government, it "recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of our nation".
A variety of events are usually held across the country to commemorate the colourful day.
HOW HERITAGE DAY CAME ABOUT
In KwaZulu-Natal, 24 September was previously known as Shaka Day.
Residents of the province used to commemorate the legendary Zulu king on the day.
It is the day presumed to be his death day in 1828.
King Shaka was a legendary king and fearsome warrior who fought against colonisers as well as other southern African groups in historic wars.
On the day, people still gather at his grave to celebrate him.
When the proposed Public Holidays Bill was brought before the new South African Parliament, Shaka Day was reportedly left out as a major commemorative day.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) objected, and a compromise was reached. It was decided that the day would be a public holiday, but be used to celebrate cultural heritage.
DIVERSE HERITAGE
South Africans have a diverse heritage, and various cultures make up the country's population. The issue of identity can therefore be an extremely complex one for many people.
Heritage Day gives us a chance to appreciate the immense cultural wealth of our nation. South Africans are encouraged to celebrate the day by honouring the heritage of the many cultures that make up our nation.
Our living heritage includes a number of aspects. That's according to the government. These include cultural tradition, oral history, performance, ritual, popular memory, skills and techniques, indigenous knowledge systems, the holistic approach to nature, and social relationships.
MANDELA ON HERITAGE DAY
Late former president Nelson Mandela celebrated Heritage Day in 1996, in Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape.
When our first democratically-elected government decided to make Heritage Day one of our national days, we did so because we knew that our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our new nation. In the vein of celebrating shared culture, rather than focusing on cultural divisions.Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, former president of South Africa
BRANDED BRAAI DAY?
In 2005, a campaign was launched to rebrand Heritage Day to Braai Day.
The aim of the move was apparently to encourage South Africans to celebrate a shared culture - the love of braaing - rather than focusing on cultural divisions.
The initiative was spearheaded by "Jan Braai".
Critics of the campaign believe the rebranding detracted from the true significance of the day. But the idea also had supporters. In 2007, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu became the "Braai Day" spokesperson.
On Heritage Day you could attend a concert or a cultural commemoration, but you can also have a braai or share a meal.
True to the day, the choice is each individual's to make.
This article first appeared on EWN : The history of Heritage Day: celebrating South Africa's immense cultural wealth
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Lifestyle
A hops farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops is grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders
As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep.Read More
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst
Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend
With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African this weekend.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
On the couch: Steinheist creators talk about their series on Steinhoff scandal
A new documentary series is launching on Showmax on Thursday explaining what happened with Markus Jooste and Steinhoff.Read More
Load shedding puts South Africans' remote international jobs at risk
International recruiters, cottoning on to the country’s electricity shortage, are starting to overlook South Africans.Read More
Are restaurants illegally dipping into staff tips?
"There's absolutely no law to govern [tipping]. So the most important element is that each waiter needs to work in an environment where they are aware, crucially aware, of what the tipping policy is."Read More