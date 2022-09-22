Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
The history of Heritage Day: celebrating South Africa's immense cultural wealth

22 September 2022 11:24 AM
by Margaux Petersen
Tags:
Heritage Day
Braai Day

Heritage Day gives us a chance to appreciate the immense cultural wealth of our nation. South Africans are encouraged to celebrate the day, by honouring the heritage of the many cultures that make up our nation.

JOHANNESBURG - Heritage Day is usually synonymous with getting together with friends and family for a braai in South Africa.

But there's so much more to the day, and it has an interesting backstory.

Heritage Day is celebrated on 24 September each year.

According to the government, it "recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of our nation".

A variety of events are usually held across the country to commemorate the colourful day.

HOW HERITAGE DAY CAME ABOUT

In KwaZulu-Natal, 24 September was previously known as Shaka Day.

Residents of the province used to commemorate the legendary Zulu king on the day.

It is the day presumed to be his death day in 1828.

King Shaka was a legendary king and fearsome warrior who fought against colonisers as well as other southern African groups in historic wars.

On the day, people still gather at his grave to celebrate him.

When the proposed Public Holidays Bill was brought before the new South African Parliament, Shaka Day was reportedly left out as a major commemorative day.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) objected, and a compromise was reached. It was decided that the day would be a public holiday, but be used to celebrate cultural heritage.

DIVERSE HERITAGE

South Africans have a diverse heritage, and various cultures make up the country's population. The issue of identity can therefore be an extremely complex one for many people.

Heritage Day gives us a chance to appreciate the immense cultural wealth of our nation. South Africans are encouraged to celebrate the day by honouring the heritage of the many cultures that make up our nation.

Our living heritage includes a number of aspects. That's according to the government. These include cultural tradition, oral history, performance, ritual, popular memory, skills and techniques, indigenous knowledge systems, the holistic approach to nature, and social relationships.

MANDELA ON HERITAGE DAY

Late former president Nelson Mandela celebrated Heritage Day in 1996, in Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape.

When our first democratically-elected government decided to make Heritage Day one of our national days, we did so because we knew that our rich and varied cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our new nation. In the vein of celebrating shared culture, rather than focusing on cultural divisions.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, former president of South Africa

BRANDED BRAAI DAY?

In 2005, a campaign was launched to rebrand Heritage Day to Braai Day.

The aim of the move was apparently to encourage South Africans to celebrate a shared culture - the love of braaing - rather than focusing on cultural divisions.

The initiative was spearheaded by "Jan Braai".

Critics of the campaign believe the rebranding detracted from the true significance of the day. But the idea also had supporters. In 2007, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu became the "Braai Day" spokesperson.

On Heritage Day you could attend a concert or a cultural commemoration, but you can also have a braai or share a meal.

True to the day, the choice is each individual's to make.


This article first appeared on EWN : The history of Heritage Day: celebrating South Africa's immense cultural wealth




