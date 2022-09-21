Why the way we shop has disconnected us from the food we eat





Pippa Hudson speaks to co-founder of the Oranjezicht City Farm and Market, Sheryl Ozinsky, about how hyper-consumerism has affected our relationship with food and our knowledge on food systems.

In the age of hyper-consumerism, it's probably understandable that we have become disconnected from the things we purchase and consume.

This is particularly true for the food we consume where we don't regularly think about not only what we are consuming, but where it comes from.

This disconnect has resulted in the deterioration of knowledge of food systems.

This lack of knowledge impacts our awareness of the nutritional aspects of the food we consume.

It's also about food being able to give you the correct nutrition and being able to realise your potential and development as an adult. Sheryl Ozinsky | co-founder of the Oranjezicht City Farm and Market

To tackle this, Ozinsky said that we should become conscious consumers instead of passive purchasers.

Public [food markets] should be on every corner, in every neighbourhood - it can be that way... We're seeing markets being established all over the place... Consumers need to support these markets because that's the only way, if you are a conscious consumer, that we are going to change the food system. Sheryl Ozinsky | co-founder of the Oranjezicht City Farm and Market

