Storyteller addresses the return of traditional foods to the African pallet
Pippa Hudson spoke to renowned storyteller Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa.
The Ugandan-born author, life coach and storyteller has been living in Cape Town for almost 30 years.
She said her ardent search for Ugandan cuisine has become considerably easier over the last five years of living in South Africa.
Perhaps this might be because of the growing demand for authentic and traditional foods among the people.
This is evident through traditional foods being served in high-end establishments alongside other widely recognised dishes.
The author describes people savouring traditional foods as a "refreshing" part of the decolonisation movement.
Previously, some people viewed the consumption of western cuisine and fast food as a marker of success.
But the recent yearning for "foods that remind you of home" are re-imaging the concept of fine dining, wealth, affluence and what it means to arrive, explained Kagwa.
I mean I think it goes hand in hand with the whole decolonisation movement. It goes hand in hand with but what did we actually grow up eating? And who am I? And how does this food ground me?Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa, Author, life coach and storyteller
We know that there’s something about eating food from home that is so comforting.Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa, Author, life coach and storyteller
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-holding-tomatoes-3213283/
More from Lifestyle
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine
Zola Nene is a South African chef who has just released her third cookbook 'Simply Seven Colours'.Read More
Consumers want convenience – and they’re willing to pay (a bit) for it
Life is hard, but buying products or services should not be, say most consumers nowadays.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'
Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".Read More
How you can donate to La Culla Safe Haven, a home for abandoned babies
La Culla Safe Haven provides a loving home for abandoned babies.Read More
Just when you thought you'd missed out on tickets for the Joe Barber Reunion...
Twenty-three years since its debut, the much-loved Joe Barber show will return to the stage at GrandWest in November.Read More
Tech Tuesday: What's with the increase in YouTube ads?
Refliwe Moloto spoke with tech expert, Nafisa Akabor about YouTube increasing the number of ads seen on its platform.Read More
How to maximise the shelf life of food in times of load shedding
Refilwe Moloto speaks to food scientist Kyle Corbett on how to maximize the shelf life of food during load shedding.Read More
'Maskandi king' Madala Kunene on music and life
Pippa Hudson chats to legendary South African folk and blues guitarist, Madala Kunene, about his life and his career.Read More