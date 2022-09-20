Storyteller addresses the return of traditional foods to the African pallet





Pippa Hudson spoke to renowned storyteller Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa.

The Ugandan-born author, life coach and storyteller has been living in Cape Town for almost 30 years.

She said her ardent search for Ugandan cuisine has become considerably easier over the last five years of living in South Africa.

Perhaps this might be because of the growing demand for authentic and traditional foods among the people.

This is evident through traditional foods being served in high-end establishments alongside other widely recognised dishes.

The author describes people savouring traditional foods as a "refreshing" part of the decolonisation movement.

Previously, some people viewed the consumption of western cuisine and fast food as a marker of success.

But the recent yearning for "foods that remind you of home" are re-imaging the concept of fine dining, wealth, affluence and what it means to arrive, explained Kagwa.

I mean I think it goes hand in hand with the whole decolonisation movement. It goes hand in hand with but what did we actually grow up eating? And who am I? And how does this food ground me? Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa, Author, life coach and storyteller

We know that there’s something about eating food from home that is so comforting. Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa, Author, life coach and storyteller

