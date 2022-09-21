Streaming issues? Report here
Tackle Eskom crisis or small businesses will keep dying - plea to government

21 September 2022 1:01 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Small Business Institute has called on government to accelerate the implementation of measures to stabilise Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Saul Levin, Executive Director of Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies.

  • Small businesses are being battered by the latest bout of extreme load shedding
  • The Small Business Institute) has called on government to accelerate the implementation of measures to stabilise Eskom

It's been a rough ten days or so of load shedding that kicked up to Stage 6 on Sunday before dropping a stage.

The country's small businesses, particularly, are being battered and need relief if they are to survive.

After the devastation sown by the COVID lockdowns, it's a double blow for entrepreneurs who are South Africa's big hope for job creation.

In its latest update on Tuesday, Eskom said it would continue to implement Stage 5 power cuts, with the possibility of a reduction on Thursday.

RELATED: Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'

The Small Business Institute (SBI) has called on government to accelerate the implementation of measures to stabilise Eskom.

It also wants the removal of remaining restrictions to licensing independent power producers, and "those with excess power should be allowed to sell it to the national grid".

“It is cold comfort to many South Africans to hear news of Stage 5; the economy, especially small businesses which are supposed to create 90% of jobs in 2030, is suffering from the rolling blackouts.” says Institute CEO John Dludlu.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Saul Levin, Executive Director of Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies.

One of the things we see with small businesses is that they're usually on the municipal grid, so they're not even on the Eskom grid where they can do special deals like some of the big corporations... so it's quite difficult to quantify exactly what's happening with small businesses.

Saul Levin, Executive Director - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies

What is well-known is there's a huge cost to power cuts for the smaller business.

There's the cost of the downtime, the cost of the disruption to your bus processes... you sit and the staff stop working... your long tea break is now three times a day...

Saul Levin, Executive Director - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies

We also know that many of them cant afford the backup generators... or solar systems that many of the bigger businesses have started installing... Small businesses who're making things, operating with electronic equipment, are at high risk - their equipment can short...

Saul Levin, Executive Director - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Levin




