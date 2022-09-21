Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
- Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show
- The insurer failed to direct the consumer's attention towards the brand, says Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) "zeroes" in on insurtech company Pineapple for its humorous billboard campaign.
RELATED: WATCH Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
But why, Bruce Whitfield wants to know - "I look at these billboards and I think 'That is brilliant!'"
Did you know they were Pineapple? asks Damane, and then the penny drops.
"No, I wouldn't have known but I like the quirkiness of it... Ok but I get your point, they're terrible adverts."
Click here **to see the full range of Pineapple billboards**
I saw them a couple of times... They stood out but I didn't really pay attention... Another marketer did ... and she highlighted some things about them and I thought she was spot on.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
The average consumer is not actually paying real attention to this kind of advertising says Damane.
"You were driving past, you didn't look to see who exactly it was for..."
So... we have to make sure we try and make the ad interesting... Secondly, we have to make sure that your attention is directed towards the brand - and that's where Pineapple failed.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Whitfield ultimately agrees that the Pineapple billboards miss the mark: "Its just too busy, and if you're whizzing past at 60 km/h you're unlikely to let that land in your brain..."
The focus is definitely on that big copy about how bad insurance ads are, and then 'Pineapple' in that small little bit... so a lack of emphasis on the right thing.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Scroll up to listen to Zetu's advertising critiques
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?
The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our financial reality?Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Lifestyle
Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October
Veteran radio broadcaster, Clarence Ford, is joining CapeTalk in October as the new host of the mid-morning show.Read More
Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'
All things come to an end. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto is no more.Read More
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house
The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders
As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep.Read More
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst
Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend
With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African this weekend.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Opinion
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?
The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!
The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.Read More
Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse
As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).Read More
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'
Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".Read More
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media
It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?
The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs.Read More
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More