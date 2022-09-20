Consumers want convenience – and they’re willing to pay (a bit) for it
Lester Kiewit interviews Clickatell founder Pieter de Villiers.
-
Paying more for convenience is almost as old as civilisation itself
-
Most brands today offer similar products or services but what distinguishes them is convenience
RELATED: Pieter de Villiers is yet another South African taking Silicon Valley by storm
Would you pay R25 for a small bottle of water from a hotel’s minibar when you know it costs R10 at the corner store downstairs?
Many of us will; life is hard enough already – the cost trade-off is often worth it.
Shopping for ease is not a new phenomenon, convenience stores date back to ancient Rome, and a large poll in the US recently found that 90% of consumers will pay for convenience.
Paying a premium for convenience has been part of western civilisation for a long time.Pieter de Villiers, founder - Clickatell
Nowadays, the typical store or bank offers largely the same products or services.
They are differentiated on convenience.Pieter de Villiers, founder - Clickatell
There are no sectors of the economy that can avoid consumers increasingly choosing convenience above much else.
Convenience is becoming table stakes for all large consumer brands… All these disruptors [Uber, Amazon] … all they’ve done is go back to the core principles of convenience…Pieter de Villiers, founder - Clickatell
Kiewit interviewed De Villiers - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80342773_young-african-man-buying-vegetables-in-grocery-section-at-supermarket-black-man-choose-vegetables-in.html
