Zainie Misbach shares her cultural cuisine through the Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour





Pippa Hudson spoke to the owner of the Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour, Zainie Misbach, about how she shares her cuisine heritage with others.

Misbach's tour teaches people how to make traditional Cape Malay cuisine right out of her kitchen .

She learnt to cook from her grandmother and is passing her skills to the next generation.

Zainie Misbach owns the Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour where she teachers other how to make traditional Cape Malay cuisine. Picture: The Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour/Facebook

Misbach’s cooking tour not only teaches people how to make traditional Cape Malay food but also about the history and the culture surrounding it.

Growing up, she said, she did not really see much of her cuisine in restaurants which inspired her to find ways to share it with others.

Traditionally, these recipes were shared from one generation to the next which is an element of the culture that Misbach is passionate about sharing.

The way I learnt, it was from my grandmother and now I am doing the same thing, I am passing it on to my kids and grandchildren, and also doing business with it. Zainie Misbach, owner of the Bo-Kaap Cooking Tour

Her food tour starts with a visit to the spice shop where she teaches people how to make masala, and then the group will take a short cultural walk back to her house where they can make a traditional meal together.

