'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'





- Bruce Whitfield's guest this week on 'Other People's Money' has made a career of MANAGING other people's money

- Andile Mazwai has been hugely successful as a stockbroker and has served as CEO and board member across various industries

- He is currently Chairperson of the Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust and a former CEO of the National Stokvel Association

Andile Mazwai - who has made a career out of managing other people's money - is Bruce Whitfield's guest this week on the 'Other People's Money' feature.

Mazwai started out as a stockbroker and went on to serve as CEO and board member across various industries.

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

In 1998, after obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors, he found his niche at Barnard Jacobs Mellet (BJM) Securities after some pertinent advice from one of his peers.

BJM Securities was huge in the 90s and early 2000s says Bruce Whitfield, going on to describe how Mazwai became the voice of stockbroking at the firm.

"He was absolutely everywhere and he really translated some of the complexity of markets to make them easier to understand."

Fortunately one of the fellows I was at university with... said to me I have all the characteristics of a trader, and I had no clue what a stockbroker was, let alone what the JSE and trading was... The firm [BJM] had an ad in the back pages of one of the financial journals... and I landed the job! Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

BJM was my first real job, as in somebody paying me a salary with a pay slip and PAYE... Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

We learnt about it [markets] at university, but it was really an academic idea... That I would physically be sitting behind a desk and trading on the JSE and the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange... I didn't see that was going to happen... but I did take to it. Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

Mazwai says he is enjoying the change of pace as an Alexforbes chair and is "really excited" about the role of the Investments Unit Trust.

Alexforbes has given lots of good advice to institutional clients for a very long time and, behind them, are a lot of ordinary people who are the members. The strategic direction of the firm is to get a relationship with those members... Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

...because, typically, people only become aware when something happens in their lives whether they change jobs or retire, that they begin having conversations around what their financial plan ought to be. The unit trust business is going to be one of the businesses at the forefront of having those conversations. Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

Has he taken a back seat on the markets now he has moved out of active stockbroking?

You've got professionals who do this all day, and however smart you are if you are doing it part-time you just really cannot give yourself a fighting chance... Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

I love travelling. I hate flying economy class; I hate to pay for business class... so I like to put just a little bit of money to one side at the beginning of the year and then try and trade my way up into a business class ticket, so that's how I know that I've done well at the end of the year. but thats the extent of the bets I will place on my own trading skills. Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

He believes money is important because it creates opportunities both at a personal level and also to make a difference in other people's lives.

The best thing I did, years ago when I was at BJM... a client had left a large institution to start his own money management business, and just to be sporting I took out a portfolio for each of the kids - R1 000 or less per month... many, many years later it turned out to be real money... Making small investments early on really did pay off. Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

When asked about the most disappointing thing he's done with money Mazwai exclaims "Shiny things, Bruce, shiny things!"

He admits there was a time when he loved buying cars "and as if there wasn't enough to buy cars I would then buy a watch as well to go with each car!"

The cars came and went but the watches ended up becoming a bit of a collection and something of a memoir of all the money that I've squandered on shiny cars. Those are my skeletons... I'm now considering investments a little more carefully. Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

