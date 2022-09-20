Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it' Bruce Whitfield and Dr Iraj Abedian discuss the 'silent' cost of 15 years of load shedding, with no end in sight. 20 September 2022 7:03 PM
Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market An exciting new Halaal market is set to make its debut at the V&A Waterfront this heritage weekend. 20 September 2022 5:55 PM
Why are the boards of state-owned enterprises broken? The situation with Eskom and load shedding has made clear the crisis within State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country. 20 September 2022 5:49 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding Delivered to you every afternoon. 20 September 2022 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
View all Politics
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car' Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money. 20 September 2022 7:20 PM
Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it' Bruce Whitfield and Dr Iraj Abedian discuss the 'silent' cost of 15 years of load shedding, with no end in sight. 20 September 2022 7:03 PM
Consumers want convenience – and they’re willing to pay (a bit) for it Life is hard, but buying products or services should not be, say most consumers nowadays. 20 September 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
Storyteller addresses the return of traditional foods to the African pallet The author describes people savouring traditional foods as a ‘refreshing’ part of the decolonisation movement. 20 September 2022 4:22 PM
How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine Zola Nene is a South African chef who has just released her third cookbook 'Simply Seven Colours'. 20 September 2022 4:18 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies' Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization". 20 September 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony. 19 September 2022 8:43 AM
View all Sport
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car' Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money. 20 September 2022 7:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies' Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization". 20 September 2022 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andile Mazwai
Personal finance
Alexander Forbes
money beliefs
National Stokvel Association
Other People's Money
Alexforbes

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

- Bruce Whitfield's guest this week on 'Other People's Money' has made a career of MANAGING other people's money

- Andile Mazwai has been hugely successful as a stockbroker and has served as CEO and board member across various industries

- He is currently Chairperson of the Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust and a former CEO of the National Stokvel Association

Andile Mazwai - who has made a career out of managing other people's money - is Bruce Whitfield's guest this week on the 'Other People's Money' feature.

Mazwai started out as a stockbroker and went on to serve as CEO and board member across various industries.

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn
Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

In 1998, after obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors, he found his niche at Barnard Jacobs Mellet (BJM) Securities after some pertinent advice from one of his peers.

BJM Securities was huge in the 90s and early 2000s says Bruce Whitfield, going on to describe how Mazwai became the voice of stockbroking at the firm.

"He was absolutely everywhere and he really translated some of the complexity of markets to make them easier to understand."

Fortunately one of the fellows I was at university with... said to me I have all the characteristics of a trader, and I had no clue what a stockbroker was, let alone what the JSE and trading was... The firm [BJM] had an ad in the back pages of one of the financial journals... and I landed the job!

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

BJM was my first real job, as in somebody paying me a salary with a pay slip and PAYE...

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

We learnt about it [markets] at university, but it was really an academic idea... That I would physically be sitting behind a desk and trading on the JSE and the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange... I didn't see that was going to happen... but I did take to it.

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

Mazwai says he is enjoying the change of pace as an Alexforbes chair and is "really excited" about the role of the Investments Unit Trust.

Alexforbes has given lots of good advice to institutional clients for a very long time and, behind them, are a lot of ordinary people who are the members. The strategic direction of the firm is to get a relationship with those members...

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

...because, typically, people only become aware when something happens in their lives whether they change jobs or retire, that they begin having conversations around what their financial plan ought to be. The unit trust business is going to be one of the businesses at the forefront of having those conversations.

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

Has he taken a back seat on the markets now he has moved out of active stockbroking?

You've got professionals who do this all day, and however smart you are if you are doing it part-time you just really cannot give yourself a fighting chance...

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

I love travelling. I hate flying economy class; I hate to pay for business class... so I like to put just a little bit of money to one side at the beginning of the year and then try and trade my way up into a business class ticket, so that's how I know that I've done well at the end of the year. but thats the extent of the bets I will place on my own trading skills.

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

He believes money is important because it creates opportunities both at a personal level and also to make a difference in other people's lives.

The best thing I did, years ago when I was at BJM... a client had left a large institution to start his own money management business, and just to be sporting I took out a portfolio for each of the kids - R1 000 or less per month... many, many years later it turned out to be real money... Making small investments early on really did pay off.

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

When asked about the most disappointing thing he's done with money Mazwai exclaims "Shiny things, Bruce, shiny things!"

He admits there was a time when he loved buying cars "and as if there wasn't enough to buy cars I would then buy a watch as well to go with each car!"

The cars came and went but the watches ended up becoming a bit of a collection and something of a memoir of all the money that I've squandered on shiny cars. Those are my skeletons... I'm now considering investments a little more carefully.

Andile Mazwai, Chair - Alexforbes Investments Unit Trust

Scroll to the top to listen to the in-depth interview




20 September 2022 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andile Mazwai
Personal finance
Alexander Forbes
money beliefs
National Stokvel Association
Other People's Money
Alexforbes

More from Other People's Money

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 8:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 9:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hulisani Ravele live from San Lameer in Southbroom for the 947 Weekend Breakfast

'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

15 August 2022 8:45 PM

Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas' Temba Bavuma. Picture: @OfficialCSA.

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Casac’s Lawson Naidoo making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 27 February 2019.

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 9:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions Group chief executive officer, Rudolf Straeuli. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 7:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Songezo Zibi at the launch of the Rivonia Circle on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Picture: Supplied

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NTT Pro Cycling cyclist Nic Dlamini. Picture: @NTTProCycling/Twitter

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Prof. Shabir Madhi courtesy of the University of the Witwatersrand @ wits.ac.za

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

Business Local Lifestyle

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA

Local World

Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market

Local

EWN Highlights

Police investigate murder after body is found floating in dam near Kraaifontein

20 September 2022 7:30 PM

Russia warns France about 'unacceptable' arms deliveries to Ukraine

20 September 2022 7:19 PM

PP's lawyers submit application in bid to have inquiry chairperson recused

20 September 2022 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA