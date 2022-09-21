Dagga is medicine! A beginner’s guide to medical marijuana





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Carissa Saunderson.

Dr Carissa Saunderson, coming from a family of doctors and nurses, studied medicine at Stellenbosch University.

Her interest in cannabis as a medicine took root in 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer, gaining a first-hand understanding of the pain that her patients were experiencing.

RELATED: 'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'

Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)

Saunderson discovered through recreational use that cannabis helped her cancer-related symptoms such as chemotherapy-induced nausea, vomiting, pain, and insomnia.

She is an advocate for the Section 21 application for the medicinal use of medical-grade cannabis.

Kiewit interviewed Saunderson – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.