



John Maytham and John Perlman spoke to editor-at-large at Fin24 Carol Paton about her article 'Boards of state companies are broken, paralysed - despite Ramaphosa's pledge’.

Paton argues that the ANC is delaying making board appointments

The crisis with Stage 6 load shedding has made it clear that there's a crisis with SOE boards

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

According to Paton, the inescapable conclusion with regards to what is happening with state-owned enterprises (SOEs), is that many people within the African National Congress (ANC) are more concerned with personal gain rather than making appointments that could aid the crisis.

The boards of many SOEs are insufficient and need more members to be appointed. But despite suitable candidates being identified the ANC, Paton says the party is seemingly delaying making the necessary appointments.

It is not as if we have a shortage of people, but why is it so hard for a decision to be taken? The reason is because you have got an ANC which is sitting on decisions in my view. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large at Fin24

Eskom's board only has four non-executive directors. Paton says there should be at least 12 and it should not take as long as it has to add to the board.

She also argued that the answer to the crisis is not in firing board members but in the government providing the needed support to state-owned enterprises.

This article first appeared on 702 : Why are the boards of state-owned enterprises broken?