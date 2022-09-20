



It's Heritage Day this weekend and if you're not sure what to do, we've got a pretty good idea for where you and the family can make a stop.

The new halaal market is set to make its debut at the V&A Waterfront this heritage weekend!

Taking place inside Makers Landing, the innovative new food facility within its precinct, the inaugural Makers Halaal Market aims to showcase a number of talented brands and businesses within the halaal community.

Co-organiser Mohamed Mohidien is enthused about the event.

With Heritage Day looming, we took some time to really ask ourselves what this day means to us. As South Africans, but also as Muslims. We want to celebrate the future and the opportunities this country has and we want to do that through food. But we cannot do this without taking a real, honest look at the past. There are certain communities that have simply not had a fair platform to show their talent. Constantly marginalised, constantly overlooked. Well, now that changes. Now it is time to level the playing fields and to shine light on people that deserve it. There are so many untold stories. This market will be the stage to tell them. Mohamed Mohidien | Co-organiser

So, what is in store?

You can expect amazing food, innovative minds, music and entertainment, and a constant straddle between traditional foods and more experiential ideas. Truly something for everyone.

For the organisers of this market, Heritage Day is the perfect time to pay respect South African cultures, but it’s also a fun time to play with flavour.

This article first appeared on KFM : Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market