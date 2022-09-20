Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it' Bruce Whitfield and Dr Iraj Abedian discuss the 'silent' cost of 15 years of load shedding, with no end in sight. 20 September 2022 7:03 PM
Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market An exciting new Halaal market is set to make its debut at the V&A Waterfront this heritage weekend. 20 September 2022 5:55 PM
Why are the boards of state-owned enterprises broken? The situation with Eskom and load shedding has made clear the crisis within State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country. 20 September 2022 5:49 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding Delivered to you every afternoon. 20 September 2022 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
View all Politics
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car' Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money. 20 September 2022 7:20 PM
Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it' Bruce Whitfield and Dr Iraj Abedian discuss the 'silent' cost of 15 years of load shedding, with no end in sight. 20 September 2022 7:03 PM
Consumers want convenience – and they’re willing to pay (a bit) for it Life is hard, but buying products or services should not be, say most consumers nowadays. 20 September 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
Storyteller addresses the return of traditional foods to the African pallet The author describes people savouring traditional foods as a ‘refreshing’ part of the decolonisation movement. 20 September 2022 4:22 PM
How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine Zola Nene is a South African chef who has just released her third cookbook 'Simply Seven Colours'. 20 September 2022 4:18 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies' Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization". 20 September 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony. 19 September 2022 8:43 AM
View all Sport
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car' Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money. 20 September 2022 7:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies' Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization". 20 September 2022 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market

20 September 2022 5:55 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Halaal
Makers Landing

An exciting new Halaal market is set to make its debut at the V&A Waterfront this heritage weekend.

It's Heritage Day this weekend and if you're not sure what to do, we've got a pretty good idea for where you and the family can make a stop.

The new halaal market is set to make its debut at the V&A Waterfront this heritage weekend!

Taking place inside Makers Landing, the innovative new food facility within its precinct, the inaugural Makers Halaal Market aims to showcase a number of talented brands and businesses within the halaal community.

Co-organiser Mohamed Mohidien is enthused about the event.

With Heritage Day looming, we took some time to really ask ourselves what this day means to us. As South Africans, but also as Muslims. We want to celebrate the future and the opportunities this country has and we want to do that through food. But we cannot do this without taking a real, honest look at the past. There are certain communities that have simply not had a fair platform to show their talent. Constantly marginalised, constantly overlooked. Well, now that changes. Now it is time to level the playing fields and to shine light on people that deserve it. There are so many untold stories. This market will be the stage to tell them.

Mohamed Mohidien | Co-organiser

So, what is in store?

You can expect amazing food, innovative minds, music and entertainment, and a constant straddle between traditional foods and more experiential ideas. Truly something for everyone.

For the organisers of this market, Heritage Day is the perfect time to pay respect South African cultures, but it’s also a fun time to play with flavour.

For more information, **and to see which vendors will be selling delicious and wonderful goodies, check the market out on Instagram HERE.**


This article first appeared on KFM : Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market




20 September 2022 5:55 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Halaal
Makers Landing

More from Local

© tintin75/123rf.com

Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'

20 September 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Dr Iraj Abedian discuss the 'silent' cost of 15 years of load shedding, with no end in sight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Why are the boards of state-owned enterprises broken?

20 September 2022 5:49 PM

The situation with Eskom and load shedding has made clear the crisis within State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Everything you need to know about the role of the Competition Commission

20 September 2022 12:57 PM

The Competition Commission plays one of most critical roles in the South African consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How you can donate to La Culla Safe Haven, a home for abandoned babies

20 September 2022 12:52 PM

La Culla Safe Haven provides a loving home for abandoned babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of soldiers and officers took part in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London and Windsor. Photo: British Army/Twitter

The pony, the piper and the tall man: The quirky side of the Queen's funeral

20 September 2022 12:06 PM

Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman provides a wrap of the trending social media stories of the day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Erica Primary robo-kids make SA proud at global robotics competition

20 September 2022 11:58 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Vernon Petersen, a Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary about their achievements at the World Robot Olympiad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Imge: 123rf.com

'Queen is Dead' party leaves organisers feeling 'sheepish'

20 September 2022 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Songezo Mazizi of the Black People's National Crisis Committee and Jaco Pieterse from the SPCA about the outrage over the 'Queen is Dead' party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

20 September 2022 11:36 AM

The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Visitors enjoy the sights and sounds of the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA

20 September 2022 11:27 AM

Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Central Line shack dwellers' relocation is 'putting people on top of poverty’

20 September 2022 11:23 AM

Plans are under way to move more than 1,000 squatters living along the railway line, but the proposal been met with resistance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

Business Local Lifestyle

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA

Local World

Celebrate Heritage Day at the Makers Halaal Market

Local

EWN Highlights

Police investigate murder after body is found floating in dam near Kraaifontein

20 September 2022 7:30 PM

Russia warns France about 'unacceptable' arms deliveries to Ukraine

20 September 2022 7:19 PM

PP's lawyers submit application in bid to have inquiry chairperson recused

20 September 2022 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA