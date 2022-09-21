Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and former CEO of SA Post Office.
- South Africa is on the verge of total socio-economic collapse warns Mark Barnes, Executive Chair of the Purple Group
- The former SA Post Office CEO has written an open letter to the President detailing a ten-point plan to ensure a future for South Africans
Well-known business figure Mark Barnes has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa detailing a ten-point plan, and an appeal, to shift South Africa out of crisis mode.
Barnes is the Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and famously made an offer to buy the beleaguered SA Post Office, of which he is the former CEO.
Barnes' letter, published on Daily Maverick, warns that the country is on the verge of total socio-economic collapse.
"Nonetheless, foreign capital (in abundance) sits patiently at our borders waiting to invest—waiting for certainty to replace the clutter and chaos of political and economic disarray that currently permeates this beautiful country."
Bruce Whitfield talks to Barnes about his detailed plan which covers everything from reconstituting Cabinet to giving real executive authority to people to make big decisions in state departments and in state-owned enterprises.
There is an emphasis on attracting direct foreign investment and building public-private partnerships.
I really feel we are starting to see signs of imminent collapse in various areas. Collapsing is a funny thing, you have a measurable deterioration to a point and then suddenly things fall to pieces.Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We've seen our first tiny little tailings dam break (Jagersfontein) and cause terrible damage. Imagine if one of the big dams broke...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
We've seen the consequences of the second derivative consequences of Eskom's load shedding... pumps that aren't working to pump water... and can't deal with sewerage...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
Barnes also notes the consequences of a failing rail system with more goods transported by truck, resulting in secondary damage to roads and a higher accident rate.
He believes it is possible to overcome ideological differences to attract capital to South Africa and rebuild what is needed before it is too late. In fact, there is no other choice.
No matter your ideological ambitions, no matter your ideological differences.... your different routes and different audiences... Nobody goes anywhere without capital. No matter what you believe in, you cannot build roads, you cannot feed the starving masses, you cannot improve infrastructure or education or healthcare or any of that stuff without a commercial foundation...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
So let's start off with an environment that attracts capital. Once you've got it and you've sorted out the rules between the different ideologies and the owners of capital, then we can then start talking about partnerships which accommodate those different purposes...Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group
Click here to read Barnes' letter to the President and scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : @mark_barnes56/Twitter
