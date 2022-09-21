Eskom's power procurement plans won't change load shedding status - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan van Diemen
Today at 16:05
Load shedding - How is it making us stressed and depressed ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Lownie
Today at 17:05
The Tembisa Hospital 'Coding errors'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jack Bloom
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keir Giles
Today at 17:45
A new Album from South African dirty rock duo The Amblers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Swart
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday. 23 September 2022 2:17 PM
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022. 23 September 2022 11:38 AM
View all Local
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
SAns being open to ‘benevolent dictatorship’ is shortsighted - analyst A number of citizens are so disillusioned by the electoral system and democratic processes – that they would not mind a dictator a... 22 September 2022 3:11 PM
It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP Kevin Mileham about what decisions could and should come out of Cabinet's meeting on energy. 22 September 2022 8:16 AM
View all Politics
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy? The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our f... 23 September 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep. 23 September 2022 11:24 AM
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said. 23 September 2022 10:28 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African t... 23 September 2022 6:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom's power procurement plans won't change load shedding status - analyst

21 September 2022 9:05 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power grid
IPPs
Andre de Ruyter
Energy Procurement
eskom loadshedding
Matthew Cruise

Energy analyst Matthew Cruise predicts that load shedding is going to be a South African constant for the next five years.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to energy expert, Matthew Cruise, about the state of power supply in the country.

• Eskom announced on Monday the launch of three programmes to procure much-needed power for the national grid in a bid to decrease power cuts.

• The first will procure power from companies who have existing generation capacity for a period of three years.

• The second is the emergency generator programme, to procure more expensive power during periods when the grid is significantly constrained.

• The third is the bilateral power import programme to secure imports of power to the country from neighbouring countries.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom recently announced their prediction that load shedding would occur for 49 out of 52 weeks in 2023.

As a result, President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday, cutting his planned trip to New York short, to attend to Eskom’s dire situation.

Some members of the National Assembly have called for the dismissal of Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and the entire Eskom board on Tuesday.

Energy analyst, Matthew Cruise, predicts that load shedding is going to be a South African constant for the next five years.

The procurement of energy from companies in the country will be a "drop in the ocean" and will not aid the struggling power utility during times of peak consumption, said Cruise.

This load shedding its uncertain whether it's actually going to go away anytime soon, the projection from Eskom is that 49 weeks in [2023] should have load shedding.

Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm Energy

It will be like, in my opinion, a drop in the ocean, it won’t really change the status of load shedding… it won’t affect the peaks and so you will still have load shedding.

Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm Energy

Listen to the full audio for more.




21 September 2022 9:05 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power grid
IPPs
Andre de Ruyter
Energy Procurement
eskom loadshedding
Matthew Cruise

More from Business

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA

23 September 2022 3:20 PM

As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?

23 September 2022 11:59 AM

Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Maloney (32), pictured here on 20 September 2022, is setting the standard for hydroponic farming in Johannesburg, creating his own hops crop outside of its usual comfort climate. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.

23 September 2022 11:25 AM

Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groceries. Picture: Pixabay.com

What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?

23 September 2022 6:21 AM

Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?

23 September 2022 6:19 AM

The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our financial reality?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announcing another 0.75% interest rate hike, 22 September 2022 @SAReserveBank

"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"

22 September 2022 9:01 PM

The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ belchonock/123rf.com

Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary

22 September 2022 8:33 PM

Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter

Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points

22 September 2022 3:18 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'

Lifestyle

[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown

Local

What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Louw returns to the Bulls starting lineup against Edinburgh

23 September 2022 3:11 PM

Gas leak caused Woodstock explosion and fire, preliminary probe finds

23 September 2022 3:00 PM

TUT lifts third Varsity Football trophy

23 September 2022 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA