Eskom's power procurement plans won't change load shedding status - analyst
Refilwe Moloto spoke to energy expert, Matthew Cruise, about the state of power supply in the country.
• Eskom announced on Monday the launch of three programmes to procure much-needed power for the national grid in a bid to decrease power cuts.
• The first will procure power from companies who have existing generation capacity for a period of three years.
• The second is the emergency generator programme, to procure more expensive power during periods when the grid is significantly constrained.
• The third is the bilateral power import programme to secure imports of power to the country from neighbouring countries.
Eskom recently announced their prediction that load shedding would occur for 49 out of 52 weeks in 2023.
As a result, President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday, cutting his planned trip to New York short, to attend to Eskom’s dire situation.
Some members of the National Assembly have called for the dismissal of Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and the entire Eskom board on Tuesday.
Energy analyst, Matthew Cruise, predicts that load shedding is going to be a South African constant for the next five years.
The procurement of energy from companies in the country will be a "drop in the ocean" and will not aid the struggling power utility during times of peak consumption, said Cruise.
This load shedding its uncertain whether it's actually going to go away anytime soon, the projection from Eskom is that 49 weeks in [2023] should have load shedding.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm Energy
It will be like, in my opinion, a drop in the ocean, it won’t really change the status of load shedding… it won’t affect the peaks and so you will still have load shedding.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm Energy
Listen to the full audio for more.
