'Unfinished business' says analyst on Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC president





Refilwe Moloto spoke to political analyst Lukhona Mnguni about the ANC's succession battle ahead of the December national conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office all but confirmed he will run for a second term as ANC president

COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma surprised some when she also entered the leadership race

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

With the ANC preparing for its December national conference, the question of who the future leaders of the party will be is on many people's lips.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has already confirmed he will stand for another term, and COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has also thrown her hat in the ring.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former health minister, Zweli Mkhize have also put their hands up to lead the party.

On Dlamini-Zuma putting up her hand to lead the party, Mnguni said he is not too surprised.

"Remember she lost the leadership battle in 2017 just below 200 votes; also she stands symbolically for a generational mission...part of the problem with the ANC is that former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma they are both born in 1942 and they took up 20 years leading the ANC... so they created a generational backlog in terms of succession...so that generation of Dlamini-Zuma represented by Motlanthe...has not led and that generation was jumped to generation of the early of 1950s by current President Cyril Ramaphosa, and I think there's still unfinished business for the 1949s, 1948s... Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst

I am not seeing a disruptive effect of this call for younger people [in the ANC leadership]. The greatest disruptive effect would be for them to put in somebody that they believe young people can resonate with come the 2024 elections. But it's just that I don't think many in the ANC appreciate the precarious position the African National Congress is actually in politically in this country. Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst

