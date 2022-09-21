What's left to celebrate about South Africa?





Refilwe Moloto interviewed to Carl Lewis - content head at bet.co.za and Judith February - lawyer and executive director at Freedom Under Law, about South African patriotism.

South Africa is going through dark times, quite literally, with Eskom’s failure to keep the lights on - and a myriad of socio-economic issues that have left little reprieve for an economy in post-pandemic recovery.

Image: © intriceight8/123rf.com

February described living and loving South Africa as a gift and a curse because of its painful and not so dated history.

Feeding off this historical legacy that we have, it’s never been easy to be South African. Judith February, Lawyer and executive director - Freedom Under Law

It is hard to dismiss the constant reminders of high crime, potholes and no electricity but perhaps in the hopelessness, an asset the country can boast of is its constitution.

Indeed, there is still a lot of work to do but the South African constitution is our best export, said February.

When you mention our constitution I do consider it our best export… Judith February, Lawyer and executive director - Freedom under law

Lewis pointed to South African exceptionalism particularly in the sports world, adding that South Africans are the underdogs of the world.

We export a lot of South African sportsmen, cricket, rugby…and they make absolutely huge successes of themselves overseas and there’s this willingness in various industries around the world to employ South Africans because we are known for our hard work. Carl Lewis, head of content at bet.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.