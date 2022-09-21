Candidate technologist facing ECSA registration challenges gets accreditation





Refilwe Moloto speaks to candidate technologist, Mbambeleli Rawana, for an update on his registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) following initial challenges.

Rawana said that he struggled to get professional status with the ECSA as the application process can be cumbersome.

"Part of the requirements is that you require references who are registered with the Council. The challenge is the company I'm with, no one is registered and I'm the first one who has shown interest," he explained.

Luckily, following his feature on CapeTalk, he was able to get accreditation after his director called into the office's human resources (HR) department to assist him.

His accreditation means that he is now recognised as a professional engineer by ECSA and is registered with the council.

The candidacy simply means that ECSA recognises you that you hold a recognised qualification from a recognised institution. So, it's just to say wherever this guy goes, he's registered with the council. Mbambeleli Rawana, candidate technologist - Cape Automation Systems

It gives you pedigree within your peers to say that you know what you're talking about, especially in our industry where every single thing that you do gets questions, you constantly have to defend your work. So, with the PR status, it signifies that we can trust this guy. Mbambeleli Rawana, candidate technologist - Cape Automation Systems

