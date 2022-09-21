



Recruit My Mom is an online recruitment agency based in South Africa that focuses on women and enabling gender advancement.

Its CEO, Phillipa Geard, joined Tracey Lange during the Mid-Morning show.

Recruit My Mom was started to help women find work in a more flexible way.

Companies trust them to find women with high-calibre skills that deliver results; remotely or in the office.

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the recruiting industry, but the silver lining is that companies are more open-minded when it comes to hybrid models.

Geard says there are multiple benefits to hiring women. For one, women are extremely focused in the workplace and are there to get things done.

In addition to that, their levels of empathy aid in managing teams remotely as there are more people suffering from anxiety and mental health issues.

For those wanting to find out more about this award-winning recruitment agency, you can visit their website HERE.

This article first appeared on KFM : Local recruitment agency focuses on women and gender advancement