12th Desmond Tutu International Peace lecture, to be a posthumous affair





This is the first lecture since his passing on 26th December 2021

The lecture will be held on his birthday to celebrate his life and legacy

FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: tutu.org.za

The Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture returns for the 12th time on 7 October 2022.

It will be the first posthumous installment since the passing of the clergyman on 26 December 2021.

The featured speakers at the lecture this year include Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Ms Amina J Mohammed, as well as best-selling author Doug Abrams.

Speaking about the caliber of this year's speakers, the chairperson of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said, “Amina Mohammed, through her extraordinary work as a global leader can share an inspiring vision for global development.

“This is well-paired with Doug Abrams’ intimate portraits and ability to draw out the wisdom of many of the elders of our times. I am confident that this will be a powerful moment for us to reimagine the possibilities of a bold future, shaped by collective healing and humanity.”

In light of the forthcoming lecture, Refilwe invited Jobson to discuss what is to come from the lecture as well as the Archbishop's legacy.

I think [Archbishop Desmond Tutu was] someone who was guided by, what I like to think of as a very simple question, does this affirm the dignity and value of all human beings or not? And if it does, well then you take a firm stand on it, and if it oppresses or discriminates in any way, you take a very firm stand against it. Janet Jobson, CEO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation

Scroll up for full audio.