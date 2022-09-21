Spot some whales along scenic Overstrand this whale season





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gansbaai Tourism office manager, Glenda Kitley about places to visit along the Southern Cape coastline to watch some whales.

We are currently mid-whale season, which started in June and ends in November.

The whales can be seen from Pringle Bay to Pearly Beach.

Those looking to see some whales can spot them very close to the Hermanus cliff or take a boat trip from Hermanus or Gansbaai.

[Whale season] starts from June. Usually the males come first, then the females follow, and then the males leave, again, so, there's fewer towards the end of November, then the females leave... On a day like today, you will be able to see twenty, twenty-five whales along our coast depending on where they moved to for the day. Glenda Kitley, office manager - Gansbaai Tourism

