Today at 17:05
The Tembisa Hospital 'Coding errors'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jack Bloom
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Progress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keir Giles
Today at 17:45
A new Album from South African dirty rock duo The Amblers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Swart
No Items to show
Spot some whales along scenic Overstrand this whale season

21 September 2022 10:16 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Hermanus
Gansbaai
Overstrand Municipality
whale season
Gansbaai Tourism

It's a wonderful time to head out and see some whales on the Overstrand coast.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gansbaai Tourism office manager, Glenda Kitley about places to visit along the Southern Cape coastline to watch some whales.

We are currently mid-whale season, which started in June and ends in November.

The whales can be seen from Pringle Bay to Pearly Beach.

Those looking to see some whales can spot them very close to the Hermanus cliff or take a boat trip from Hermanus or Gansbaai.

[Whale season] starts from June. Usually the males come first, then the females follow, and then the males leave, again, so, there's fewer towards the end of November, then the females leave... On a day like today, you will be able to see twenty, twenty-five whales along our coast depending on where they moved to for the day.

Glenda Kitley, office manager - Gansbaai Tourism

Find out more about Gansbaai Tourism here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




