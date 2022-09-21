Taste for flesh? Plant-based Beyond Meat suspends COO for biting man's nose





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 6:16 for this meaty one).

Beyond Meat - maker of plant-based meat products such as Beyond Burger has suspended its Chief Operating Officer after his arrest for allegedly biting a man’s nose during a road rage altercation.

According to the police, Ramsey became furious when another driver cut in front of him.

He allegedly punched the man and bit off a piece of his nose.

© deyangeorgiev/123rf.com

RELATED: Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'

In a fit of anger… he bit the man’s nose. He now knows what flesh tastes like! … He just lost his temper… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Kiewit interviewed Friedman - scroll up, then skip to 6:16.