



JOHANNESBURG - The country's annual consumer price index has dropped slightly to 7.6% for August from a 13-year-high of 7.8% in July.

Stats SA said that the latest figure came on the back of better fuel prices.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI is up by 0.2%, the lowest reading since January, when it also increased by the same.

Annual #CPI inflation edged lower in August on the back of softer fuel prices, slowing to 7,6% from 7,8% in July.



Data released by Stats SA shows the biggest contributor to the lower annual consumer price index was the lower fuel prices.

Fuel prices decreased by 3.8% between July and August, with petrol falling by 5%, while diesel dropped by 0.9%.

This in turn had an impact on the overall transport index.

However, Stats SA said that food inflation continued upwards.

The food and alcoholic beverages index increased by 11.3% - this is a significant increase since April's reading.

Data also showed an increase in the price index for cleaning and maintenance products over the past 12 months.

This article first appeared on EWN : August CPI edges lower from July's record-high of 7.8%