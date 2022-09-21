‘Opportunistic’ criminals are taking advantage of load shedding - WC CPF





Lester Kiewit interviewed Kadri Nassiep, the executive director of energy at City of Cape Town, and chairperson of Western Cape community policing forum (CPF), Fransina Lukas on the relationship between crime and load shedding.

EskomSePush – a popular loadshedding app - says South Africa has had 960 hours (40 days) of continuous power cuts since the start of 2022.

On top of that, Eskom predicts 49 weeks of load shedding in 2023, which leaves ample opportunities for criminals who want to make a quick buck in the dark, when the lights and alarm systems are off.

The Western Cape community policing forum (CPF) says darkness is a criminal’s best friend and when the power goes out, illegal activity rises.

Lukas adds that poorer communities that are already underserviced in the fight against crime are bearing the brunt of power cuts.

What we have been seeing in our communities is an increase in crime. Crimes like your robberies… we’ve seen and increase in house breakings [and] we have also seen that the shootings on our Cape Flats community is also prevalent. Fransina Lukas, Chairperson at Western Cape CPF

Criminals are opportunistic and they use this opportunity of darkness to do what they want to do in our communities. Fransina Lukas, Chairperson at Western Cape CPF

When it comes to crime, CoCT has excluded certain areas that are known as crime hotspots in the past, at the request of law enforcement, said Nassiep.

However, redzone exemptions, which describes areas excluded from power cuts due to criminality and violence – no longer apply.

He outlined places such as hospitals, parliament and other national key points that are currently the only building exempt from load shedding.

We do exclude the CBD as much as possible and that’s for obvious economic reasons and safety reasons and also for traffic congestion. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy - City of Cape Town

