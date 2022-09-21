Cape Town author's debut novel takes us into her world of fantasy





‘Captivating’, ‘intriguing’, ‘magical’ — these are just some of the adjectives that readers have used to describe Shameez Patel Papathanasiou’s first novel, ‘The Last Feather’.

Tracey Lange invited the debut author to learn more about her new book and journey to becoming a published writer.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Shameez says she's had a love for reading from a young age. As a child, she would go to the library and borrow books on both her card as well as her mother's.

She could take six... I only got four… So I used both cards and got all 10. Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

My mother was not a reader which is what makes it even more endearing that she encouraged my reading. Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

Shameez wrote her first book as a child — a retelling of 'Beauty and the Beast'.

The 'Treasures of the Zombie Island' was my first completed story that featured no zombies. Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

I wrote short stories and poems through out my teenage years. Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

On how she became a writer, Shameez shares that she never thought it as a career.

I had these stories in my head and... I just needed to write them for me... Once it was complete, I thought, well maybe my friends would like to read it.... it keeps growing... until eventually you release it to the world. Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

Since it's debut, 'The Last Feather' has received a wave of positive reviews.

It's been the most wonderful experience to know that the characters that lived in my head and heart for years now live in someone else's heart... Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

The fantasy novel follows medical student Cassia who is trying to save her dying sister. After trying everything, to no avail, her best friend Lucas, who disappeared four years ago, visits her in her dreams with an answer.

He knows how to save her sister but she will have to come over to his realm... Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Author

'The Last Feather' is the first part of a trilogy. Book two is scheduled for release in 2023 and book three is in progress.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town author's debut novel takes us into her world of fantasy