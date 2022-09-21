The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom





Once again the lead story on the agenda for The Midday Report is the countries ongoing energy crisis.

With the country still under the weight of stage 5 load shedding, the Cabinet says they will consider changes to the Eskom board when it meets on Wednesday. The City of Johannesburg is also seeking solutions to its power troubles as it recommits to seeking alternative energy sources. And then lastly, the disgruntled public are marching on Parliament in protest of the governments failing efforts to get the power up and running.

Joburg MEC Michael Sun has this to say:

Eskom's proved time and time again that literally it is not going to be able to deal with the power crisis. And as such, the multi-party government in Johannesburg is hoping to engage independent power producers to be able to bring unencumbered power into the regional grid that is managed by City Power. Michael Sun , Joburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Alerts issued by South African Weather Service - heavy rains and snow expected to hit parts of the country.

Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing continues.

Happiness index report released. Data shows South Africans are furious about load shedding - and it could lead to protests.

Statistics South Africa releases August consumer inflation numbers.

Three top cops (including former top cop) appearing in court today

