The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer





John Maytham interviews legendary music producer and sound engineer - Eddie Kramer.

Not a bad CV for somebody who was at SACS and arrived in London as a 19-year-old! John Maytham, presenter - Afternoon Drive

Cape Town-born-and-raised Eddie Kramer has had an amazing life.

The legendary music producer and sound engineer has worked with the likes of The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, The Kinks and many bands who are now in the Rock Hall of Fame.

He was at the mixing desk at Woodstock in the summer of '69 and today, at the age of 80, he's still doing his magic, fine-tuning the sounds of the bands we love.

Eddie Kramer speaking with John Maytham.

Kramer was born to music-loving parents, active opponents of apartheid who moved from South Africa to London in the early 1960s for political reasons.

He started playing the piano at four and soon after, the violin and cello.

Kramer studied classical piano at the South African College of Music where he fell in love with jazz and rock.

He moved to London when he was 19 and there, he recorded jazz bands in his home studio.

In 1968 he moved to New York where he worked with Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

A year later he engineered the sound at the 1969 Woodstock Festival.

In 1999, Kramer won a Grammy for his audio production of a video for Jimi Hendrix’s live album Band of Gypsys.

He won another Grammy in 2002 for "The Game of Love" with Carlos Santana.

Maytham interviewed Kramer – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.