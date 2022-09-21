How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage
Pippa Hudson speaks to Egyptian Egyptologist, Heba Abd El Gawad, is about the history of ownership of Egyptian heritage artifacts and its resulting implications.
The United Kingdom (UK) alone has more than two hundred institutions that contain Ancient Egyptian artefacts.
Egypt gained its independence from Great Britain in 1922, but only becoming a republic in 1953.
The dispersion of the ownership of Egyptian heritage is a resulting consequence of colonial law that dictated that Egyptian heritage can be owned outside of Egypt.
Even in a post-(formal)-colonial world, Egypt has yet to regain ownership under the guise of a colonial legality.
This not only strips Egypt from owning its own historical artefacts, but effectively silences Egyptian narratives from actual Egyptians.
Anything that happened, then, regardless of its legality, it doesn't make it fair - it's still a colonial circumstance. It's still left in circumstances that included a lot of violence and exploitation to the actual people.Heba Abd El Gawad, Egyptologist
As such, anti-colonial activism is leading the movement to provide a counter-narrative to white-washed Western iterations of Egyptian heritage.
What is important is owning the narrative... We need to develop a counter-narrative to the narrative that museums have been telling us throughout time... This should be our fight: we need to counter the narrative, we need to own the narrative, we need to own the story of Egypt.Heba Abd El Gawad, Egyptologist
The Egyptian Society of South Africa is hosting a talk on the ownership of Egyptian heritage on 23 September at the St George's Grammar School in Mowbray.
Tickets are free for members and R30 per person for the general public.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October
Veteran radio broadcaster, Clarence Ford, is joining CapeTalk in October as the new host of the mid-morning show.Read More
Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'
All things come to an end. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto is no more.Read More
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house
The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders
As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep.Read More
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst
Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend
With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African this weekend.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Africa
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More