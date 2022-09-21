How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage





Pippa Hudson speaks to Egyptian Egyptologist, Heba Abd El Gawad, is about the history of ownership of Egyptian heritage artifacts and its resulting implications.

The United Kingdom (UK) alone has more than two hundred institutions that contain Ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Egypt gained its independence from Great Britain in 1922, but only becoming a republic in 1953.

The dispersion of the ownership of Egyptian heritage is a resulting consequence of colonial law that dictated that Egyptian heritage can be owned outside of Egypt.

Even in a post-(formal)-colonial world, Egypt has yet to regain ownership under the guise of a colonial legality.

This not only strips Egypt from owning its own historical artefacts, but effectively silences Egyptian narratives from actual Egyptians.

Anything that happened, then, regardless of its legality, it doesn't make it fair - it's still a colonial circumstance. It's still left in circumstances that included a lot of violence and exploitation to the actual people. Heba Abd El Gawad, Egyptologist

As such, anti-colonial activism is leading the movement to provide a counter-narrative to white-washed Western iterations of Egyptian heritage.

What is important is owning the narrative... We need to develop a counter-narrative to the narrative that museums have been telling us throughout time... This should be our fight: we need to counter the narrative, we need to own the narrative, we need to own the story of Egypt. Heba Abd El Gawad, Egyptologist

The Egyptian Society of South Africa is hosting a talk on the ownership of Egyptian heritage on 23 September at the St George's Grammar School in Mowbray.

Tickets are free for members and R30 per person for the general public.

Scroll up for the full interview.