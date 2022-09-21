Survey shows South Africans are ready to completely ditch cash. Really?
Lester Kiewit interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.
Nobody wants to stand in line at a bank, but the majority of South Africans do not really have a choice
Digital payments are becoming ever more popular, but cash remains the most popular way of transacting
In South Africa, 69% of consumers expect local banks to be fully digital five years from now, according to the results of a survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on behalf of Discovery Bank.
About 60% of those surveyed believe there will be no need for a physical branch while 71% of consumers are comfortable with going completely cashless.
But are South Africans ready to ditch cash and brick-and-mortar banks?
The queues at Capitec Bank ATMs suggest otherwise and anecdotes abound of frustrated bank clients desperate to speak to a real-live human.
Standing in a queue is not pleasant… Not everyone can sit on the line for 10 hours to speak to a person on a phone… Banks have not done a good job of catering to the digital landscape for lower-income people…Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex
We still live in a high-cash society… The taxi system [for example] needs cash… Digital transactions have increased… but the majority still use cash… Businesses are moving towards [digital payments] …Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex
Electronic signatures… are already being accepted… It works for people with a computer… but some people have to physically go into a branch…Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst - Intellidex
Kiewit interviewed Mthombeni – scroll up to listen.
