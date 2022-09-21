'Gugulethu's official logo launch will reshape how people view the township'
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, who is leading the initiative.
• Gugulethu will unveil its unique logo on 22 September 2022.
• The emblem will be engraved at strategic entry points of Gugulethu such as local schools, the police station and municipal offices.
This logo aims to dispel the misconceptions attached to historically disadvantaged communities, said Plaatjie.
The symbolism plays a very vital role in changing the mindset and perceptions of people out there.Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, Gugulethu emblem initiative planner
It also stands on the backdrop of identity and aims to rewrite what the world knows about Gugulethu.
Not much is written about the developments within the township.Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, Gugulethu emblem initiative planner
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown
Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday.Read More
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city.Read More
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Caught red-handed: Illegal immigrants nabbed with rhino horn at Kruger
The two suspects, both aged 32 were caught with rhino horns at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More
CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services
Customers are asked to make use of the City’s online payment options where possible, as well as e-services.Read More