'Gugulethu's official logo launch will reshape how people view the township'

• Gugulethu will unveil its unique logo on 22 September 2022.

• The emblem will be engraved at strategic entry points of Gugulethu such as local schools, the police station and municipal offices.

This logo aims to dispel the misconceptions attached to historically disadvantaged communities, said Plaatjie.

The symbolism plays a very vital role in changing the mindset and perceptions of people out there. Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, Gugulethu emblem initiative planner

It also stands on the backdrop of identity and aims to rewrite what the world knows about Gugulethu.

Not much is written about the developments within the township. Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, Gugulethu emblem initiative planner

