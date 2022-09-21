Unclaimed assets in SA now amount to R88 BILLION, could you be a beneficiary?
Bruce Whitfield interviews FSCA Deputy Commissioner Katherine Gibson.
- Unclaimed assets in South Africa now amount to almost R90 billion across the financial sector
- They include retirement fund benefits, life insurance policies and securities says the Financial Sector Conduct Authority
There's a huge amount of money that goes unclaimed in South Africa every year from pension funds and other sources.
The cumulative amount has now built up to almost R90 billion in unclaimed assets, according to the latest tally by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
These assets include:
Retirement fund benefits
Bank deposits, including foreign currency deposits
Participatory interests in collective investment schemes
Life and Non-Life Insurance policies
Securities
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Katherine Gibson, FSCA Deputy Commissioner.
Gibson says their figures are heavily reliant on the extent and also the ability of the reporting that does happen.
What we are seeing is R47 billion in the retirement fund space, another R33 billion approximately in the life insurance and collective investment scheme space...Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
...and currently in terms of what's reported, just over R3 billion in retail transactional bank accounts, and even more sitting in dividend accounts - about R4.5 billion.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
She says the FSCA wants to make people much more aware of the need to stay in touch with their financial institutions in the first place.
Then, those financial institutions should also do better at keeping in contact with their customers.
But assuming that that hasn't happened (as we know clearly by the numbers) it's important that financial institutions pay much more attention to identifying where there has been inactivity on accounts, and then taking action to trace those customers and make them aware of the fact that there are these amounts owing.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
I think there's responsibility on potential beneficiaries to also to think back of where you might have money owing.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
At least as a starting point we do have a search engine that runs through quite a significant base, that at least you can track into the retirement fund sector. We're looking to expand that to include other industries as well.Katherine Gibson, Deputy Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Gibson says they also plan to simplify the the "extraction" process for potential beneficiaries.
"Part of our mandate is treating customers fairly. That includes, in terms of people who do have rights to assets, can in a fairly streamlined way access those rights."
Click here for more information and scroll to the top to listen to the interview
