It is bad to take a hot shower after eating – but a cold one may burn fat
Wasanga Mehana interviews our resident health and fitness fanatic, Liezel van der Westhuizen.
-
Do not take a hot bath or shower after eating – it messes with digestion
-
Cold showers may help to burn fat
-
Do not brush your teeth or go to sleep immediately after a meal
A warm bath or shower after eating causes your body to go into “hypothermic action” - raising the internal body temperature by a degree or so.
A bath can increase your heart rate, taking heat away from the digestive system, and thereby disrupting it.
Wait 20 to 30 minutes after eating before having a bath.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Some people conclude from this that it is beneficial to take a cold shower after having eaten.
There is no conclusive evidence that a cold shower will make a difference and divert your blood flow to your digestive organs.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Van Der Westhuizen says there is research that shows cold showers jumpstart your metabolism and help you burn more fat.
Do not sleep immediately after eating, because your body’s digestive system switches off.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
Brushing your teeth after eating harms your enamel.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert
She also warns against working out or swimming after a meal.
Mehana interviewed Van Der Westhuizen – scroll up to listen.
