Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
It is bad to take a hot shower after eating – but a cold one may burn fat

21 September 2022 3:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Health and fitness
fitness
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early breakfast
Wasanga Mehana

Do you bathe or shower after eating? You may want to reconsider.

Wasanga Mehana interviews our resident health and fitness fanatic, Liezel van der Westhuizen.

  • Do not take a hot bath or shower after eating – it messes with digestion

  • Cold showers may help to burn fat

  • Do not brush your teeth or go to sleep immediately after a meal

Say what, no shower after eating?! © iakovenko/123rf.com
Say what, no shower after eating?! © iakovenko/123rf.com

A warm bath or shower after eating causes your body to go into “hypothermic action” - raising the internal body temperature by a degree or so.

A bath can increase your heart rate, taking heat away from the digestive system, and thereby disrupting it.

Wait 20 to 30 minutes after eating before having a bath.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert

Some people conclude from this that it is beneficial to take a cold shower after having eaten.

There is no conclusive evidence that a cold shower will make a difference and divert your blood flow to your digestive organs.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert

Van Der Westhuizen says there is research that shows cold showers jumpstart your metabolism and help you burn more fat.

Do not sleep immediately after eating, because your body’s digestive system switches off.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert

Brushing your teeth after eating harms your enamel.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness expert

She also warns against working out or swimming after a meal.

Mehana interviewed Van Der Westhuizen – scroll up to listen.




