What to do if your car is filled with the wrong fuel
Misfuelling is putting the wrong type of fuel in your car.
This can cause a lot of damage in the engine, resulting in your car breaking down or suffering costly damage.
Once the car has spluttered to a stop, you'll have to get it towed to a dealership for the fuel tank to be drained and engine repairs carried out, if necessary. Clearly, you shouldn't have to foot the bill if the mistake wasn't yours, but while many service station owners take responsibility and pay immediately - some resist.Wendy Knowler - Consumer journalist
Knowler gives tips on what to do when you get your car fueled so you are not a victim of misfuelling.
- Always be alert when a petrol attendant puts in fuel. One of the major reasons why misfuelling occurs is because either you or the attendant is not paying attention.
- Educate yourself about the pumps - in most cases, petrol is green while diesel is in blue nozzles.
- Before you take off, check your slip and make sure that everything is in order.
- If you notice that 'wrong' fuel was used, make sure that the car gets towed away immediately for tank draining.
- However, if you do drive off and your car starts spluttering, or stalling, call for assistance, some insurance policies include cover for misfuelling.
Source : https://www.capetalk.co.za/features/211/consumertalk-with-wendy-knowler
