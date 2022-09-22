What Treasury's changes to retirement saving rules mean for you
John Maytham spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French about the amended retirement rules.
-
The new rules will likely come into effect in 2024.
-
Fisher-French said the issue of giving early access to retirement funds is complex.
Initially, when this system was announced it was supposed to be activated in March 2023.
Fisher-French said the most obvious change is that this date has been moved to March 2024.
The plan also stated that individuals would be able to draw out one-third of their pension fund once off but only on new contributions from the start of the reformed system.
According to Fisher-French, the Treasury had said they may allow some access to vested accumulated funds prior to March 2024 to help with financial strain but noted that this was a complicated issue.
This is trillions of rands we are talking about… If they said every South African that is a member of a retirement fund can today access 10% of their existing retirement fund and they all cashed in at the same time the implication on the funds and possibly the JSE would be significant.Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money
Fisher-French said the reaction she has seen to this new system has been very divided, with some saying there should be no pension access prior to retirement and others saying this access is too limited.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?
The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our financial reality?Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More