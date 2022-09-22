What Treasury's changes to retirement saving rules mean for you





John Maytham spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French about the amended retirement rules.

The new rules will likely come into effect in 2024 .

Fisher-French said the issue of giving early access to retirement funds is complex.

Picture: Pixabay

Initially, when this system was announced it was supposed to be activated in March 2023.

Fisher-French said the most obvious change is that this date has been moved to March 2024.

The plan also stated that individuals would be able to draw out one-third of their pension fund once off but only on new contributions from the start of the reformed system.

According to Fisher-French, the Treasury had said they may allow some access to vested accumulated funds prior to March 2024 to help with financial strain but noted that this was a complicated issue.

This is trillions of rands we are talking about… If they said every South African that is a member of a retirement fund can today access 10% of their existing retirement fund and they all cashed in at the same time the implication on the funds and possibly the JSE would be significant. Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money

Fisher-French said the reaction she has seen to this new system has been very divided, with some saying there should be no pension access prior to retirement and others saying this access is too limited.

