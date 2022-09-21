Streaming issues? Report here
07:00 - 10:00
Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
inheritance
Gary Booysen
investing a lump sum

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss, about deciding on how to invest a lump sum.

- Have you been lucky to enough to receive a lump sum of money - perhaps through inheritance, the sale of an asset or even a Lotto win?

- In its Investment School slot this week, The Money Show looks at options you should consider when you get a whole bundle of cash.

@ bowie15/123rf.com
@ bowie15/123rf.com

Have you been lucky enough to receive a lump sum of money - perhaps through inheritance, a divorce settlement, the sale of an asset or even a Lotto win?

In its Investment School slot this week, The Money Show looks at options you should be considering when you get a whole bundle of cash.

Considering predictions of a huge stock market fall in 2023, is it time to consider stock opportunities that will pay off in the long term?

This is one of the decisions you have to take with a lump sum investment says Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.

Is it better to say 'markets are going to be very difficult, potentially, for the next three or four years, so should we be a bit more conservative and put it in interest products, or should we just whack it straight into the market?'

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

There was actually a study done by Northwestern Mutual... They said no matter when it is, historically speaking, if you just put it all in the market immediately without thinking about it, that generates a far better return on average than people who do try and 'randcast' the average...

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

That said, if you've been doing this through all of 2022, you're sitting in a much better position - the market's down 20% already.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

If the lump sum you receive was unexpected, it's likely you will worry about "losing it" or not deploying it correctly.

Booysen shares some pointers:

1 - Don't panic. You don't need to decide everything today, especially if you're grieving the death of a loved one.

2 - There are some things you should panic about, like getting the money into a good, high interest "parking spot". (Remember to consider your current earning potential, so you don't inadvertently boost your income tax liability)

3 - Now that you're in a holding pattern, you can think sensibly what to do next.

At this point you need to take a good honest look inside and gauge your own financial capabilities, Booysen says.

Consider the following:

1 - Should you pay down debt?

2 - Should you take that overseas trip you've always wanted?

3 - Should you split up the capital between many advisers, or just use one?

4 - Should you split the capital between many assets and asset assess, or should you concentrate down for maximum performance?

5 - Should you go offshore or local?

Also keep in mind that the volatility markets are experiencing at the moment isn't "the norm" he says.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Booysen discuss all the options in detail




21 September 2022 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
inheritance
Gary Booysen
investing a lump sum

