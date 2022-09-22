The History of Rastafari
*Gareth Prince is a Rastafarian and a lawyer who has been fighting for decades to have dagga decriminalised.
Gareth Prince has been fighting for the decriminalisation of cannabis for over two decades, all in the name of religious principle. The seeds for that battle began in the late 80s when he was first arrested for possession of cannabis outside his Kraaifontein home. The battle, though, would begin in earnest a decade later, when he wasn't allowed admission to the Cape Law Society because of that earlier arrest for possession.
Over the years, through various legal battles and activist movements, Prince has been unwavering in his pursuit to have cannabis legally recognised as the sacrament of the Rastafari religion. In 2018, that battle scored a hard-earned victory when Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed down the Constitutional Court’s decision to decriminalise the personal and private use of cannabis.
Lester Kiewit invited Gareth Prince onto the Morning Review Show to speak about his faith and the battle that took up years of his life.
We partake of cannabis as our sacrament. Whereas in the majority of Christian churches they use alcohol as a sacrament or a grape juice in some of them but the Rastafari prefers to use cannabis as a sacrament or as their connection to godliness.Gareth Prince, Rastafarian lawyer and activist
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : CapeTalk
More from Local
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown
Two people sustained serious injuries following the explosion at a business premise in Woodstock on Thursday.Read More
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city.Read More
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Caught red-handed: Illegal immigrants nabbed with rhino horn at Kruger
The two suspects, both aged 32 were caught with rhino horns at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More
CoCT offices closed this Heritage Day - customers asked to used e-services
Customers are asked to make use of the City’s online payment options where possible, as well as e-services.Read More