MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!
While South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was inside Westminster Abbey attending Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday afternoon, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was attempting to put out fires back at home.
Magwenya told me on The Midday Report what the President’s thought process was in deciding to return home from his overseas trip prematurely to address the power crisis.
He was at pains to assure the country that this is in fact being treated as a crisis, that it requires a sense of urgency and high-level involvement and decision making, and that the President is keen to lead the immediate resolution himself.
“There is a sense of acknowledgment, appreciation, and anxiety that we need to come out of this situation. There is also a sense of frustration,” said Magwenya. “We need to start doing things differently. We need to get ourselves out of the bureaucracy and red tape.”
But what will that ‘different’ look like? Will it be some kind of drastic action being taken? Will it mean he will fire someone and there will be accountability?
“You are not going to get more of the same. He is going to be demanding more drastic action… The President wants solutions to deal with the immediate crisis. The President will be looking at some kind of accountability,” the spokesperson alluded.
Notable is the use of phrases such as “we need to”, “he is going to be”, “is keen to” – all future tense.
But after rushing home to attend what we assumed was a special cabinet meeting, a statement was put out on Wednesday night that was ineffectual, tepid, and weak.
In it, we were told, a ‘scheduled virtual meeting’ was held, Cabinet ‘expressed regret’ about load shedding, and that it was ‘still deliberating’ on reports presented by the Public Enterprises Minister and the Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee.
Hardly enough to inspire and assure a nation waiting for answers and desperate for accountability.
It’s too late for what could have been done in the past. Nevermind that there have been red flags since ‘that’ white paper in 1998 that warned government about a potential looming power crisis, and the need for new procurement.
The government delayed and it was only in 2007 that the decision was taken to build Medupi and Kusile and those builds were beset by problems. Then came the state capture years and we all know full well by now what that entailed - maintenance was neglected, and in an attempt to avoid load shedding, Eskom's leadership ran plants into the ground.
The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the government's official emergency policy, which was published in 2019, is now three years old, out of date, and insufficient.
Government has dragged its feet and has been dilly-dallying. And now we are down the creek without a paddle or any power.
Ramaphosa’s big electricity speech to the country in July was met with applause from most stakeholders and it was certainly a step in the right direction. According to reports this week there has been progress, at least, behind the scenes. Much of this is to do with reducing regulatory restrictions and easing private power production which is essential to lessen the burden on Eskom.
“The plan is centred on making it quicker and easier for private producers to generate their own energy. On 25 July, Ramaphosa said the plan would improve Eskom's performance, procure more new generation capacity, "massively" increase private investment in generation, and enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar,” wrote Carol Paton earlier this week.
But there just does not appear to be the necessary urgency.
In his weekly newsletter on Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed the need to overcome the electricity crisis in order to make our economy more competitive and more attractive to investors.
“The severe load shedding of the last few days has reminded us how unstable our ageing power stations are. It has given greater urgency to the measures we announced two months ago to stabilise our electricity supply… Solving the electricity crisis is necessary if we are to realise the potential of our economy.”
Did we need reminding?
It’s simply no longer enough for the President to apologise, to lament, to deliver platitudes. If he is promising us accountability then let’s see it. There have been various calls from political parties this week for heads to roll – the DA wants action to be taken against Minister Gwede Mantashe. The EFF wants the Eskom board to be replaced.
The President has expressed confidence in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter so he’s unlikely to be the fall guy. What Eskom needs now more than anything is stability in its leadership as they attempt to right the ship.
The President is also unlikely to move against Mantashe in the midst of an ANC election battle. We are three months away from the ruling party’s elective conference and Mantashe is touted to be elected as ANC Chairperson. There would be enormous political fallout for Ramaphosa within his own party if he were to fire him. This would mean, yet again, that Ramaphosa is choosing party over state.
If the President truly acknowledges the deep frustration and anger within the country and if he wants to do things ‘differently’ as promised, then he needs to show us that he means it. He has to demonstrate that in a much bolder way than what we have seen thus far. A lukewarm statement expressing regret is not going to cut it.
Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk, and a seasoned journalist and author.
This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!
More from Opinion
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?
The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.Read More
Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse
As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).Read More
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'
Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".Read More
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media
It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?
The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs.Read More
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
SAns being open to ‘benevolent dictatorship’ is shortsighted - analyst
A number of citizens are so disillusioned by the electoral system and democratic processes – that they would not mind a dictator as leader of the country.Read More
It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP Kevin Mileham about what decisions could and should come out of Cabinet's meeting on energy.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'Unfinished business' says analyst on Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC president
"Remember she lost the leadership battle in 2017 just below 200 votes; also she stands symbolically for a generational mission...that generation of Dlamini-Zuma represented by Motlanthe has not led and that generation was jumped to generation of the early of 1950s by current President Cyril Ramaphosa...and I think there's still unfinished business for the 1949s, 1948s..."Read More
Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse
As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).Read More
The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More