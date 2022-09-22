MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nancy Richards
Mo Adam Halaal Market
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: How neurofeedback can be used as a tool to help alcohol addiction pre rec
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Mr Entertainment -The Story of Talip Petersen with author Paula Fourie
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Paula Fourie
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: T-ROC 1.4 TSI Tiptronic
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Youngsta CPT (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:40
INTERVIEW: Nal'ibali Promotes Literacy Month with Six Free Children's Books
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bulelani Futshane
Today at 09:50
MUSIC FEATURE: Kyle September (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kyle September
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to reduce load shedding to stages 3 & 4 over the weekend Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week... 23 September 2022 3:42 PM
It's about making a difference and having fun - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Refilwe Moloto spoke with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about running the city. 23 September 2022 12:05 PM
Cape Town school shortlisted for World’s Best School prize Refilwe Moloto spoke with Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about the school and the award. 23 September 2022 11:48 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa? Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els. 23 September 2022 11:59 AM
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind' Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Fed... 22 September 2022 10:27 PM
View all Politics
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy? The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our f... 23 September 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday. 23 September 2022 1:30 PM
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep. 23 September 2022 11:24 AM
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said. 23 September 2022 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence... 23 September 2022 11:44 AM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
View all Sport
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia Russians say they do not want to be slaughtered in Vladimir Putin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine. 22 September 2022 11:07 AM
What a Dutch apology for its role in slavery, colonialism could mean for SA Lester spoke with Ciraj Rasool, professor of History at the University of the Western Cape on the matter 20 September 2022 11:27 AM
View all World
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something! The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes. 22 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Eskom
Energy crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
power crisis

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

While South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was inside Westminster Abbey attending Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday afternoon, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was attempting to put out fires back at home.

Magwenya told me on The Midday Report what the President’s thought process was in deciding to return home from his overseas trip prematurely to address the power crisis.

He was at pains to assure the country that this is in fact being treated as a crisis, that it requires a sense of urgency and high-level involvement and decision making, and that the President is keen to lead the immediate resolution himself.

“There is a sense of acknowledgment, appreciation, and anxiety that we need to come out of this situation. There is also a sense of frustration,” said Magwenya. “We need to start doing things differently. We need to get ourselves out of the bureaucracy and red tape.”

But what will that ‘different’ look like? Will it be some kind of drastic action being taken? Will it mean he will fire someone and there will be accountability?

“You are not going to get more of the same. He is going to be demanding more drastic action… The President wants solutions to deal with the immediate crisis. The President will be looking at some kind of accountability,” the spokesperson alluded.

Notable is the use of phrases such as “we need to”, “he is going to be”, “is keen to” – all future tense.

But after rushing home to attend what we assumed was a special cabinet meeting, a statement was put out on Wednesday night that was ineffectual, tepid, and weak.

In it, we were told, a ‘scheduled virtual meeting’ was held, Cabinet ‘expressed regret’ about load shedding, and that it was ‘still deliberating’ on reports presented by the Public Enterprises Minister and the Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

Hardly enough to inspire and assure a nation waiting for answers and desperate for accountability.

It’s too late for what could have been done in the past. Nevermind that there have been red flags since ‘that’ white paper in 1998 that warned government about a potential looming power crisis, and the need for new procurement.

The government delayed and it was only in 2007 that the decision was taken to build Medupi and Kusile and those builds were beset by problems. Then came the state capture years and we all know full well by now what that entailed - maintenance was neglected, and in an attempt to avoid load shedding, Eskom's leadership ran plants into the ground.

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the government's official emergency policy, which was published in 2019, is now three years old, out of date, and insufficient.

Government has dragged its feet and has been dilly-dallying. And now we are down the creek without a paddle or any power.

Ramaphosa’s big electricity speech to the country in July was met with applause from most stakeholders and it was certainly a step in the right direction. According to reports this week there has been progress, at least, behind the scenes. Much of this is to do with reducing regulatory restrictions and easing private power production which is essential to lessen the burden on Eskom.

“The plan is centred on making it quicker and easier for private producers to generate their own energy. On 25 July, Ramaphosa said the plan would improve Eskom's performance, procure more new generation capacity, "massively" increase private investment in generation, and enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar,” wrote Carol Paton earlier this week.

But there just does not appear to be the necessary urgency.

In his weekly newsletter on Tuesday, Ramaphosa addressed the need to overcome the electricity crisis in order to make our economy more competitive and more attractive to investors.

“The severe load shedding of the last few days has reminded us how unstable our ageing power stations are. It has given greater urgency to the measures we announced two months ago to stabilise our electricity supply… Solving the electricity crisis is necessary if we are to realise the potential of our economy.”

Did we need reminding?

It’s simply no longer enough for the President to apologise, to lament, to deliver platitudes. If he is promising us accountability then let’s see it. There have been various calls from political parties this week for heads to roll – the DA wants action to be taken against Minister Gwede Mantashe. The EFF wants the Eskom board to be replaced.

The President has expressed confidence in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter so he’s unlikely to be the fall guy. What Eskom needs now more than anything is stability in its leadership as they attempt to right the ship.

The President is also unlikely to move against Mantashe in the midst of an ANC election battle. We are three months away from the ruling party’s elective conference and Mantashe is touted to be elected as ANC Chairperson. There would be enormous political fallout for Ramaphosa within his own party if he were to fire him. This would mean, yet again, that Ramaphosa is choosing party over state.

If the President truly acknowledges the deep frustration and anger within the country and if he wants to do things ‘differently’ as promised, then he needs to show us that he means it. He has to demonstrate that in a much bolder way than what we have seen thus far. A lukewarm statement expressing regret is not going to cut it.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk, and a seasoned journalist and author.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!




22 September 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Eskom
Energy crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
power crisis

More from Opinion

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gustavofrazao/123rf.com

Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?

22 September 2022 1:19 PM

The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?

21 September 2022 6:20 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter

Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

21 September 2022 1:11 AM

As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 9:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 1:50 PM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

15 September 2022 6:00 AM

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?

14 September 2022 1:02 PM

The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from LekkeSlaap (English) campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?

13 September 2022 9:23 PM

Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 7:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead

23 September 2022 4:15 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?

23 September 2022 11:59 AM

Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

SAns being open to ‘benevolent dictatorship’ is shortsighted - analyst

22 September 2022 3:11 PM

A number of citizens are so disillusioned by the electoral system and democratic processes – that they would not mind a dictator as leader of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

It is clear govt has no idea how to resolve the power crisis: DA

22 September 2022 8:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP Kevin Mileham about what decisions could and should come out of Cabinet's meeting on energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom

21 September 2022 2:56 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

'Unfinished business' says analyst on Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC president

21 September 2022 10:31 AM

"Remember she lost the leadership battle in 2017 just below 200 votes; also she stands symbolically for a generational mission...that generation of Dlamini-Zuma represented by Motlanthe has not led and that generation was jumped to generation of the early of 1950s by current President Cyril Ramaphosa...and I think there's still unfinished business for the 1949s, 1948s..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter

Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

21 September 2022 1:11 AM

As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding

20 September 2022 3:02 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter.

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

16 September 2022 3:50 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'

Lifestyle

[IN PICTURES] Woodstock explosion leaves 2 injured, cause of blast unknown

Local

Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

JMPD close N12 in Eldorado Park after residents spark protest

23 September 2022 7:22 PM

Eskom agrees to meet Agri SA to discuss impact of load shedding

23 September 2022 5:55 PM

ANC, DA, ACDP back Dyantyi as impeachment inquiry chair

23 September 2022 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA