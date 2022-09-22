Why diesel prices are on the rise
- Experts warn that diesel prices will continue to rise.
- This is largely based on supply and demand.
- But prices also depend on the shift in geo-politics.
As South Africans deal with crippling inflation on the basic cost of goods, consumers could be in for pain.
Diesel prices could soar in the next few months, far above that of petrol.
Recent data by the Central Energy Fund shows that petrol could drop by R1.20 per litre in October.
However, motorists could be paying up to 25 cents and 31 cents more per litre for diesel.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Peter Morgan, the CEO of the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, on how global and local factors contribute to these increases.
When we import finished products of diesel and petrol, the prices are more volatile than the prices of crude itself. If we look at our numbers, when we hit COVID-19, the sales of petrol dropped more than the sales of diesel in South Africa. Since the end of COVID, the petrol sales are not closing that gap.Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
About 15 years ago, petrol was sold more than diesel. Morgan attributes this to engine manufacturers which started to make more diesel vehicles globally, and touted this as being more efficient than petrol. However, this has changed as diesel is more expensive that petrol currently.
If you have a global situation where there is a much higher demand for diesel than petrol, then you're starting to put more pressure on diesel prices.Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
The behaviour of OPEC and non-OPEC countries also plays a role.
Another factor influencing the cost of diesel is the global geopolitical context. Morgan pointed to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, which has taken products out of global markets, creating "pockets of pressure".
Traders will tell you there's a risk of supply on diesel, much more than petrol. That pushes the diesel price up in global markets. In the current situation, its highly likely we'll have a petrol price decrease at the end of this month, rather than a diesel price decrease.Peter Morgan, CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why diesel prices are on the rise
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71130265_steel-long-pipes-in-crude-oil-factory-during-sunset.html?vti=luz594dckir2vipy10-1-5
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
What is greylisting and how will it impact South Africa?
Due diligence required means it is more costly and time-consuming and impacts financial flows into SA, says economist Johann Els.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Repo rate, inflation and greylisting: What should we know about our economy?
The terms repo rate, inflation and greylisting have all been flying around in news cycles lately, but what do these mean for our financial reality?Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More