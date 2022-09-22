Creative ways to celebrate Heritage Day in the office
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF Training Institute.
Devan Moonsamy has urged employers to promote inclusivity in cultural activity and engagement for employees in the workplace.
Some staff members are introverts and always drive themselves away from Heritage Day office celebrations.
The day is observed on 24 September annually to celebrate and recognise the country's wealth of diversity.
Companies are tipped to encourage staff participation in Heritage Day celebrations with prizes and gift giveaways.
Involve the entire team to participate in Heritage Day celebrations in the office.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Giving incentives of celebrations to best dressed team members and you get more people involved into the theme.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Moonsamy added that swapping cultural practices among staff promotes morale and nation-building.
Attach a learning mindset where some businesses swap cultural roles, get staff to address something outside of their culture to know more about it.Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Creative ways to celebrate Heritage Day in the office
More from Lifestyle
Radio veteran Clarence Ford joins CapeTalk in October
Veteran radio broadcaster, Clarence Ford, is joining CapeTalk in October as the new host of the mid-morning show.Read More
Refilwe Moloto bids YOU farewell: 'I will miss my morning audience dearly'
All things come to an end. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto is no more.Read More
Queen of the Club, Sybil, on COVID-19's influence on the resurgence of house
The Queen of Club Music, Sybil, will be headlining the 2022 Soul Sisters concert at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
How load shedding impacts sleep quality & affects people with sleep disorders
As Eskom battles to stabiles the energy grid - the long list of things interrupted by load shedding even extends into our sleep.Read More
‘Recent ‘Arial’ black mermaid backlash may be exaggerated’- social media analyst
Social media – despite its popularity with over 4.6 billion users is not real life, he said.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to embrace your heritage this weekend
With all the different and wonderful cultures across our rainbow nation, there are so many ways to celebrate being South African this weekend.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More